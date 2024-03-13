Greensky Bluegrass Sets 2024 Summer Tour Dates; Kicks Off June 6 In KCMO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Greensky Bluegrass, known for their dynamic live performances, profound songwriting, and accessible storytelling is thrilled to announce several June tour dates. The newly announced run kicks off in Kansas City on June 6.

The news comes just days after the band wrapped their energetic 24-date winter run with two nights at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN with surprise guests Billy Strings, Sam Bush, Daniel Donato, Jennifer Hartswick, and Jarrod Walker.

Tickets for the newly announced dates are on sale this Friday at 10:00 am local time at greenskybluegrass.com/tour.

For all up-to-date news and tour information, please visit greenskybluegrass.com.

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS ON TOUR

May 11-12 @ Mill Valley Music Festival | Mill Valley, CA

May 23-26 @ DelFest | Cumberland, MD

May 24-26 @ Dark Star Jubilee | Thornville, OH

June 6 @ Grinders | Kansas City, MO

June 8 @ Rock The Ruins | Indianapolis, IN

June 13 @ Shelburne Museum | Burlington, VT

June 14 @ Pier 17 | New York, NY

June 15 @ Northlands Music & Arts Festival | Swanzey, NH

June 16 @ Bonnaroo | Manchester, TN

July 5 @ High Sierra Music Festival | Quincy, CA

July 7 @ Waterfront Blues Festival | Portland, OR

July 18-20 @ 4848 Festival | Snowshoe, WV

August 2-4 @ Grassfire Festival | Garrettsville, OH

August 10 @ Jam Packed Craft Beer & Music Festival | Richmond, VA

August 30 @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center | Saratoga Springs, NY*

September 13 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO^

September 14 @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre | Morrison, CO#

November 8 @ Avett Moon | Miramar Beach, FL

* supporting Tedeschi Trucks Band

^ with The California Honeydrops

# with Andy Frasco & The U.N.

Photo Credit: Dylan Langille