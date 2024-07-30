Green Day Launch North American Leg of Massive Stadium Saviors Tour in Washington, D.C.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The wait is finally over!

After a triumphant European run, global rock icons Green Day – Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool – officially kicked off the North American leg of their massive global stadium Saviors Tour last night in Washington, D.C. at Nationals Park to a 41,000+ crowd. Their career-spanning 37-song set has sent audiences worldwide into pandemonium, and now they’re bringing it back overseas.

Celebrating 30 years of Dookie and 20 years of American Idiot, the band played both albums in their entirety, along with cuts from their latest critically acclaimed 14th studio album Saviors. Green Day’s Saviors Tour has been the talk of the summer and serves as a testament to how the band continues to shape, inspire, and modify pop culture as we know it.

Green Day’s electrifying set kicked off with the blazing opening chords of “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” bringing the crowd immediately to their feet. Armstrong then introduced the next chapter of the setlist with a passionate shout of “Welcome to the 30th anniversary of Dookie!!” as the opening chords of “Burnout” filled the stadium. Cools’ signature thunderous drum solo only added to the stadium’s seismic applause. Dirnt’s distinctive signature thumping basslines riled up the crowd during fan favorites “Basket Case,” “Welcome To Paradise,” and “When I Come Around,” before a 42-foot-long inflatable Dookie plane – ripped right from the album cover – dropped a bomb (or two!) over the crowd during “Coming Clean.”

After a rocking playback of Dookie in its entirety, the band kept the energy alive and played their smash hits “Minority” and “Brain Stew,” along with cuts off their latest sonic masterpiece Saviors, like “Dilemma” and “Look Ma, No Brains!”. Armstrong’s powerful vocals commanded the stage with as much energy as he had during the band’s inception over 30 years ago.

The setlist finally reached 2004’s juggernaut, American Idiot. Known for its politically charged lyrics and rebellious spirit, Green Day’s killer performance of this album in the heart of the nation's capital hit differently. In true Green Day spirit, Armstrong swapped out the title track’s lyrics with “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” inciting stadium-shaking roars from the crowd.

The night kicked off with sets from illustrious rock luminaries The Smashing Pumpkins and Rancid, and teenage rock quartet The Linda Lindas, who will all continue as support throughout the rest of the tour. Produced by Live Nation, the Saviors Tour runs through the rest of summer and will wrap up on September 28 in San Diego, CA at Petco Park. All dates can be found below and HERE.

THE SAVIORS NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

With support from The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas

Thu Aug 01 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre

Sat Aug 03 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Music and Arts Festival*

Mon Aug 05 – New York, NY – Citi Field

Wed Aug 07 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Fri Aug 09 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park

Sat Aug 10 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field

Thu Aug 15 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre !

Sat Aug 17 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Field

Tue Aug 20 – Kansas City, KS – Azura Amphitheatre !

Thu Aug 22 – Cincinnati, OH – Great American Ballpark

Sat Aug 24 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Mon Aug 26 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion !

Wed Aug 28 – Atlanta, GA – Truist Park

Fri Aug 30 – Nashville, TN – Geodis Park

Sun Sep 01 – Pittsburgh, PA – PNC Park

Wed Sep 04 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park

Sat Sep 07 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

Tue Sep 10 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

Wed Sep 11 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

Sat Sep 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

Wed Sep 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Chase Field

Fri Sep 20 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park

Mon Sep 23 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

Wed Sep 25 – Portland, OR – Providence Park

Sat Sep 28 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park

*Festival Date

!With Support from Rancid and The Linda Lindas only

PHOTO CREDIT: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

Comments