Grammy-nominated Sam Sparro Releases New Track

Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Sam Sparro released new track "Outside the Blue" today, featuring powerhouse twin sister duo We Are KING. Soulful and satisfying, the new song is influenced by the likes of Sade, Janet, Anita Baker, Stevie Wonder and The Jones Girls. The trio wanted "Outside the Blue" to also feel like you were underwater and above the clouds at the same time, and the song the first new song from both Sparro and Grammy-nominated We Are KING since 2016.

"The twins are the most incredible muses and collaborators. We were fans of each other's work before we became friends. We are in love with a lot of the same music which made working together easy," notes Sparro. "It's always special to make music with good friends, and even more a pleasure to create with a friend like Sam, with whom we share so much of a musical background," adds We Are KING's Paris Strother. "'Outside the Blue' is our collective dreamscape come to life--it was a beautiful experience to weave together textures, sounds and lyrics to create our own utopia."

Sparro was born in Sydney, Australia and raised in Los Angeles. His releases include multi-platinum single "Black and Gold"--which has seen wildly popular covers by the likes of Adele, Katy Perry and more--#1 single "Happiness," and albums Sam Sparro and Return to Paradise. He has also collaborated with Mark Ronson, Adela, Kylie Minogue, Aluna George, Basement Jaxx, Nile Rodgers and Adam Lambert, among others. Sparro won a GLAAD Media Award for "Outstanding Artist" and a "GQ Man of Style" award, and has been nominated for five ARIA Music Awards (Australia's Grammy equivalent). He has also performed on stages around the world including festivals like Glastonbury, Coachella and Lovebox. In 2016, he released the final EP in his three-part series--Quantum Physical Vol 1, 2 & 3.

Photo credit: Kevin Posey





