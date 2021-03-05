Grammy Winner Judith Hill Releases New Album 'Baby, I'm Hollywood!'

Grammy-winning artist Judith Hill has released her new studio album Baby, I'm Hollywood! via Regime Music Group. The 13-track record is a vibrant, defiant personal statement, a thorough excursion into the annals of Black music: past, present and future. Rich in throwback soul, stunning piano balladry, and swaggering psychedelic funk, the self-produced Baby, I'm Hollywood finds Hill liberated, focused and reborn. Bolstered by a spirited live band and her new attitude, she ruminates on pleasure, pain, celebration, and consequences, all of which inform this collection of finely-crafted stories-in-song. Listen HERE.

"I wanted to personify Hollywood as a woman who's a survivor. In my career, I've been through so many peaks and valleys, and the show must go on. The message is being persistent, bringing all of your pain and your story to the stage", notes Hill.

In lieu of an album release show, Judith created the "Baby, I'm Hollywood! Album Release Special" HERE. In the special, Judith breaks down the album song by song discussing her writing and recording process, theatre bits, special guests from the album, and reveals her motivation behind each song.

Judith Hill's latest video for her single "God Bless The Mechanic" can be seen HERE. The eye-dropping visuals offer a companion to the new R&B infused neo soul track. The video was directed and edited by Colin H Duffy, and shows Judith meticulously assembled piece by piece as a sultry artificial intelligence robot. Throughout the vídeo, Judith spins a romantic bed of soul, slow groove and contemporary R&B.

As Hill states, "Baby I'm Hollywood! is about acceptance.... coming to terms with my story and unapologetically stepping into who I am. I want to bring people inside MY soul and help them see past the makeup, stage lights, rumors, and history.....To step out of the shadows of fear and into the light of vulnerability."

Judith has toured across the globe and most recently performed at the Georgia Comes Alive festival in partnership with Headcount to help get out the vote in Georgia, and at A David Bowie Celebration: Just for One Day, where she sang "Lady Stardust" and "Under Pressure." And Judith's music was featured on several shows from Hulu and Netflix. She covered Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" for Hulu's Little Fires Everywhere and also featured on Gerard Way's "Here Comes the End," heard in the season 2 trailer for Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

Judith Hill is Grammy winning singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Los Angeles, CA, praised by Rolling Stone for her "stellar powerhouse vocals." She's had the distinct privilege of being one of the final musicians to be mentored by Prince who co-produced her debut album Back In Time. Hill is an accomplished independent artist who has worked closely with legendary talents Michael Jackson, Spike Lee and George Benson, toured with Stevie Wonder, Elton John, Ringo Starr and was an official tour opener for John Legend and Josh Groban.

Judith was Jackson's duet partner on the classic ballad, "I Just Can't Stop Loving You," which became a highlight of his posthumously released film This Is It. She delivered a deeply moving performance of "Heal the World," an indelible moment during Jackson's public memorial service. She partnered with Spike Lee to record 11 songs for his film Red Hook Summer and recorded "Too Young" with George Benson for a stand-out song on the album Inspiration: A Tribute to Nat King Cole. Moreover, Judith received a Grammy Award for her performance in the Oscar-winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom, a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of several acclaimed background singers, including Judith, who earned a Grammy Award for "Best Music Film" for her participation. Post-This Is It, Judithappeared on NBC's The Voice, where shewas a finalist and began to cement her identity as a solo artist with a series of knockout performances that showed her ability to put her own distinctive, captivating spin on familiar songs.