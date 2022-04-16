Grammy Nominated William Murphy Releases New Song and Video

Chart-topper William Murphy releases a brand-new single "Just Us," which is available now at digital music providers, and marks his lead single going out to Gospel radio. A powerful new anthem from his upcoming new album Worship & Justice, the three-time GRAMMY® nominated, Stellar Award-winning artist, songwriter and pastor also releases the music video for "Just Us."

Creating an uplifting atmosphere of communal purpose on "Just Us," William Murphy delivers a potent live performance with a message of unifying to seek change, justice, and hope on the music video. The music video had its broadcast debut on the BET Gospel network, and showcases Murphy's performance from his live album recording for Worship & Justice, which was filmed in December 2021 at his church, The dReam Center Church of Atlanta.

Encouraging listeners in their faith, Murphy calls forth on the power of our voices and being able to make a change when standing together as a community, finding strength together with the choral refrain "Even if it's just us, there's still enough of us. We gon' change the world." Written by William Murphy, Dontavious Ladson, and Wendell Donald, "Just Us" is produced by Kenneth Leonard.

Providing another resource for community support and encouraging each other in conjunction with the new song "Just Us," on Monday, April 18th, Murphy's website will launch a resource page, a short directory that celebrates Black-owned businesses and organizations, highlighting them in eight areas that include food, health/wellness, beauty, finance, children, and more. Visit the directory at https://www.williammurphy.org/JustUs.

William Murphy, "Just Us" is available now: https://williammurphy.lnk.to/JustUsPR

Catch William Murphy's "Just Us" music video on BET Gospel, and tune in here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=blFREvx0Szc

To connect with William Murphy, visit:

https://www.williammurphy.org/

Instagram: @williammurphyiii

Facebook: /OfficialWilliamMurphy

Twitter: @pastormurph