Grammy Nominated Rapper Freddie Gibbs Joins Rick Ross on 'Ice Cream'

Today, Indiana's first Grammy®-nominated rapper and budding actor Freddie Gibbs releases "Ice Cream." Arriving ahead of his Coachella performance with Madlib, Gibbs teams up with Rick Ross for a fiery rap anthem that finds the collaborators flexing their financial success and flipping birds over a thunderous track from Kenny Beats. Accompanied by a wild and wintry video, "Ice Cream" begins Gibbs' 2022 takeover. Listen to "Ice Cream" HERE and watch the video HERE.

"Ice Cream" reimagines Raekwon's iconic song of the same name from 1995's Only Built 4 Cuban Linx.... Kenny Beats flips fragments of the sample RZA used and delivers ominous, speaker-blowing trap-the perfect vehicle for Gibbs to serve lines in his unparalleled, rapid-fire flow: "Dope feen got a pipe dream / Serve my neighbors 34 flavors / I got ice cream."

Meanwhile, Rick Ross reminds listeners that he stacks money, has a closet full of unworn designer sneakers, and doesn't hold court with snitches. In the captivating video, Gibbs speeds in an ice cream truck while surrounded by beautiful, twerking women. He then links with Ross over an icy tundra and rap as snow falls.

Gibbs signed to Warner Records shortly after his collaborative project with Alchemist, Alfredo, which landed a 2021 GRAMMY® nomination for Best Rap Album. This year, Gibbs made the jump to the silver screen, starring in the award-winning forthcoming feature film Down with the King, and appearing on TV shows like 50 Cent's Power Book IV: Force and Peacock's Bust Down. His work on Bust Down is receiving rave reviews.

Vulture recently proclaimed, "Freddie Gibbs has always been funny. As a rapper, his lyrics frequently feature the unexpected word choices, clever turns of phrase, and precise observations of a seasoned comic." With more film and tv roles on the horizon and his Warner Records debut album on deck, Freddie Gibbs is ready to roll the dice!

Freddie Gibbs has become one of hip-hop's most important, inimitable, and influential voices via his quotable wordplay, versatile songs, and unflinching honesty. Since 2004, the uncompromising Indiana-raised rapper has built a diehard global fan base and regularly attracted tastemaker adoration. His discography includes 20-plus mixtapes, eight EPs, four official solo albums, and four top-billed collaborative records. 2019's Bandana with Madlib was a new critical and commercial high watermark.

After bowing at #21 on the Billboard Top 200, it closed 2019 on year-end lists by Vulture, Vibe, UPROXX, Stereogum, Noisey, SPIN, Complex, and more. GQ called it "one of the best albums of the year" and promised, "Freddie Gibbs will rap circles around anybody." Teaming up with Warner Records in 2020, his momentum only accelerated six months later as The Alchemist-assisted Alfredo drew the same enthusiasm, landing a 2021 GRAMMY® nomination for Best Rap Album and hitting #4 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. Freddie Gibbs has collaborated with everyone from Pusha T, Killer Mike, Anderson .Paak, and Yasiin Bey to Tyler, The Creator, Gucci Mane, A$AP Ferg, Jay Rock, and Young Thug, in addition to contributing music to blockbuster video game franchises, such as Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, and NBA2K.

Previously, Gibbs teamed up with ESPN for Black History Month, to perform on their "Black History Always" special The Undefeated Presents: A Room of Our Own, and was featured on The Undefeated's Music For The Moment/Black History Always EP. Now a budding actor, Freddie stars in the forthcoming feature film Down With The King and appeared on TV shows Bust Down (Peacock) and 50 Cent's Power Book IV: Force.

