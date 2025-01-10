Grammy-Nominated Bethel Music Releases New Album “We Must Respond”

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Bethel Music releases their brand-new album, "WE MUST RESPOND." Available worldwide today, the album drops with its focus track, "The Church," a powerful anthem celebrating the beauty and unity of the global body of believers.

Along with the song, a live music video for "The Church" is also available today. Fans can listen to the album now on all streaming platforms and purchase it HERE.

Recorded live at the Cascade Theatre in Redding, Calif., "WE MUST RESPOND" features 18 tracks led by the Bethel Music collective, with guest vocalists Brooke Ligertwood, Abbie Gamboa, and Aodhán King. The album is a call to action, inviting believers into a sacred space of worship and surrender. It captures the deep connection between God's Spirit and the hearts of those who seek Him.

More than an album title; "WE MUST RESPOND" is a declaration - the believer's commitment to live active, surrendered lives that reflect the glory of God. This relationship of response is breathtakingly beautiful. We bring everything to the Lord-our joy and our pain, our victories and our struggles. Ezra 3:11 reminds us of the sacred rhythm of response: "And they sang responsively, praising and giving thanks to the Lord, 'For He is good, for His steadfast love endures forever [...].'" In moments of joy and triumph, our response is praise. But even in moments of brokenness, we are invited to draw near. This is who we are, and this is the privilege of responding.

"We must respond when we think about His presence, His goodness, love, mercy, salvation, and the simple fact that we're breathing, our hearts are filled with gratitude," says Bethel Music's Jenn Johnson, "He is our everything, and we can't help but respond to Him and give Him our worship."

The album's focus track, "The Church (Live)," led by Jenn Johnson, celebrates the beauty and power of the Church and calls for unity among believers. The song serves as a reminder of our identity as children of God, urging the body of Christ to set aside pride and work together for His glory.

Adds Johnson, "This is one of those songs I feel like I was born to write. My heart has always been for the global Church. It was so special for me and our team to get to write this with dear friends from Passion City & Upper Room, who are such faithful leaders in their local churches. My prayer is that people would be reminded of the beauty and power that comes when we are unified together, Christ as the head, us as the body, all for the glory of His name."

With a global reach that spans over 200 million listeners, thousands of churches using their music, and sold-out events like the Bethel Music Conference and Worship Nights, Bethel Music is one of the largest and most influential worship collectives in the world. Since its inception in 2001 (co-founded by Brian and Jenn Johnson), the collective has released 18 albums, produced multiple Gold and Platinum-certified albums, and consistently reached the top of the Billboard Christian Music charts with powerful songs like "Reckless Love," "It Is Well," and "Goodness of God." Hitting a new stride over the last few years, the collective recently garnered a GRAMMY-nomination for "Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song" with "Holy Forever" feat. Bethel's Jenn Johnson and gospel legend CeCe Winans. Bethel Music has continually ranked #6 in the top 10 radio market share and their impactful music continues to resonate across the globe.

"WE MUST RESPOND" TRACK LIST INCLUDES:

1. The Lamb (Alleluia) - Bethel Music, John Wilds

2. No One Like The Lord - Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson

3. The Church - Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson

4. Holy Song - Bethel Music, Brooke Ligertwood

5. He Has Done Great Things - Bethel Music, Brian Johnson

6. If The Lord - Bethel Music, Zahriya Zachary

7. Even Though I Walk - Bethel Music, Hannah McClure

8. Center - Bethel Music, Abbie Gamboa

9. My Hallelujah - Bethel Music, Aodhan King, Hannah McClure

10. Another Like You - Bethel Music, David Funk

11. The Christ And Cornerstone - Bethel Music, Josh Baldwin

12. He's The One - Bethel Music, Emmy Rose

13. Praise Chorus - Bethel Music, Kristene DiMarco, Brian Johnson

14. Made For More - Bethel Music, Jenn Johnson, Josh Baldwin

15. Oh What Love - Bethel Music, Paul McClure

16. Sing Of This - Bethel Music, Bethany Wohrle

17. One - Bethel Music, Brian Johnson

18. Jesus Have It All - Bethel Music, Edward Rivera

Comments