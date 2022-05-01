Grammy Nominated Artist Raheem DeVaughn Releases New Single, 'If I Don't'

"IF I DON'T" is the latest single release from the upcoming album, "RAHEEM DEVAUGHN PRESENTS FROM LUST TILL DAWN", releasing globally on May 6th, via the New Era Soul/SRG-ILS Group label imprint. The album is available for pre-orders now via "Raheem DeVaughn Presents From Lust Till Dawn".

"IF I DON'T" was written by Raheem DeVaughn and produced by Tim Kelley. "The inspiration behind the song came after having numerous conversations with Black women and I realized that they want to be recognized for how they show up in relationships," mentions Raheem. "If I Don't is an introspective record that speaks for women in the third person regarding how they want to be recognized and appreciated by the man in their life," he adds.

"I want to be known and have a name for being a contributor to the culture of R&B and soul music," flatly states R&B lovers' very own "the Love King," while clarifying the inspiration behind his soon-to-be-released, stylistically diverse, multi-artist Raheem DeVaughn Presents From Lust Till Dawn set, "not just though my music but it could be through my penmanship, through songs that I write or artists I've discovered...not only in the D.C. area, but artists from different parts of the country and the world."

Dependably a "man of his word" often known to practice what he preaches, Raheem's musically rich "R&B radio show-meets-summer-cookout-mixtape"-themed LP does just that, featuring collaborating artists from his own music tribe (jazz-hop poet/vocalist Wes Felton, R&B-jazz-hip-hop producer/musician Bee Boy$oul, DeVaughn's tour band Attinshun, alternative soul-rock stylist YahZarah), two promising discoveries encountered via social media (Houston-bred vocalist Brendalynn McKinney, newcomer/Atlanta siren Kristina Ray), a returning 90s song stylist on the comeback (sultry neo-soulstress Grenique) and up-and-coming recording artists Raheem genuinely came across as a music lover himself (singer-rapper 704 Bravo; song stylist Georgia Reign).

"A few of the artists are people I met through social media and became a fan of what they do," divulges Raheem of the eclectic mix of music artists featured on Raheem DeVaughn Presents From Lust Till Dawn. "I [technically] met Brendalynn McKninney through Instagram. I met [704] Bravo in Charlotte at a rehearsal space when I was preparing to go out on tour with Ledisi and Leela James. Attinshun is a group that is actually my band. Georgia Reign's `Wait On Me' has been out for a little bit; I feel like it deserved attention. I just want to share my platform for those people who develop soul and R&B...artists and voices that I'm fond of that are new. Or maybe they're voices that you haven't heard in a minute. I [just] always wanted to be able to do that."

(AUDIO LINK) "IF I DON'T" by RAHEEM DEVAUGHN

CONNECT WITH RAHEEM DEVAUGHN:

Instagram: @Raheem_Devaughn

Twitter: @Raheem_Devaughn

Facebook: /RaheemDevaughn