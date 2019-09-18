Gracie Nash Releases New Music Video for 'Better Off'

Gracie Nash is not your average singer-songwriter. Her infectious vocals will resonate with your heart and linger in your ears as her heavenly vocals will take you away. Her latest single and video for "Better Off," is one of our favorites of the year and Nash shows no sign of slowing down...thankfully. The rumor on the street is that she'll be dropping even MORE Music this year and our ears are truly pleased.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Nash says regarding the new single, "Better Off,":

"I was inspired to write "Better Off" while struggling through a bad breakup. I found myself drawn to powerful female anthems (ie. "I Am Woman" by Helen Reddy). These songs were so uplifting and made me feel confident that I would shine & grow on my own. "Better Off" is my personal female power anthem! The song captures my feelings on independence, confidence, and overall girl-power!"

True and heartfelt lyricism bring the depth and beauty of her songs to life, and makes her truly an artist to watch in the coming months. Nash is a singer/songwriter based in New York City. Gracie was raised on Classic Rock radio and has been in love with the golden eras of the '60s and '70s ever since. By tying together poetic lyrics, enchanting harmonies, lush orchestrations, and catchy melodies Gracie weaves musical stories through song.

Watch out world, Gracie Nash has arrived!

Stay Connected with Gracie Nash via:

www.gracienash.com,

@gracienashmusic

Gracie Nash Facebook





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You