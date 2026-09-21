Grace Tyler to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut Following Lee Brice Performance

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Frisco, TX native and rising Country music singer-songwriter Grace Tyler received one of the biggest honors of her young career on Saturday (9.19) during the Red, White and Brew Festival in Albany, NY. Following her performance of 'I Hope You're Happy Now' alongside headliner Lee Brice, Tyler was invited by Brice to make her Grand Ole Opry debut in early 2027 (exact date to be announced).

'I don't even have the words to describe the emotions I felt when I was asked to play the Grand Ole Opry. It's one of those moments you dream about long before you ever think it could actually happen. My first time visiting the Opry was in 2015 where I watched Carrie Underwood in the circle. I remember looking at that stage and thinking about all the artists I've loved, admired, and grown up listening to who have stood in that very same spot. And now, somehow, I'm going to get to stand there too. I'm beyond grateful, humbled, and honored to get to step into a place that means so much to country music and to me. Thank you to the Opry for welcoming me into this incredible tradition and thank you to Lee for asking me to be a part of such a special night. God is so good!' -Grace Tyler

Since releasing her testimonial debut EP, Everything I Didn't Say, in 2025 Tyler has been cementing her place in Music City. The emotionally reflective EP landed her a publishing deal with Concord Music Publishing and most recently a radio single with The Band Perry for their co-written track, 'Psychological,' which became the most added at Country radio upon release in February 2026.

Her latest release, 'Better Than That,' marks a new sonic chapter for Tyler – leaning further into a pop-infused Country sound. The song is playful, seductive, and self-aware, using addiction and drinking imagery to capture the feeling of knowing someone is bad for you but wanting them anyway.

Her upcoming new single, 'Know I'll Have to Quit,' is out on October 9th. As Tyler states ''Know I'll Have to Quit' is about that kind of temptation you already know is going to end badly, but you just don't care yet. It's the feeling of knowing you should walk away but deciding that if you're going to regret it anyway, you might as well have a little fun first. Sonically, it's a step into a more pop-infused side of my sound. It's sultry, playful, and made to be turned up loud.'

Recently, Tyler has been invited to join Spotify's Fresh Finds Forward 2026 program.

Tyler has been on the road with Texas act Shane Smith and the Saints, Scotty McCreery, Parker McCollum, Jackson Dean, Chase Matthew and Josh Turner. She also recently wrapped up her first ever Canadian tour in April as support on Lee Brice's Sunriser Tour.

For additional information on Tyler's upcoming tour dates and tickets, please visit GraceTylerMusic.com.

Photo Credit: Red Light Management



Photo Credit: Red Light Management

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