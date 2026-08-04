MIC CHECK Newsletter From THE LISTENING ROOM Set for August

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THE LISTENING ROOM has issued its Mic Check newsletter for August 2026, though the release provided does not include additional details about its contents.

Celebrating Phil Barton's 500th Show

Songwriter Phil Barton celebrated a major milestone this past month — his 500th show at The Listening Room — with an unforgettable evening of songs, stories and standing-room applause. The packed room buzzed from first note to last as a rotating lineup of friends and fellow songwriters paid tribute: Liz Rose, Emily Shackelton, Victoria Banks, Rodney Atkins, Rose Falcon, Tristian McIntosh, Chris Ryan, Kyle Shuesler, Cameron Bedell, Seth Ennis, Andrew Ferris, Cassidy Daniels and Lee Brice each brought their unique voice and energy to help celebrate Phil. Between heartfelt introductions and Phil's signature storytelling, the night felt like both a celebration of a career milestone and a reminder of the community that's grown around his music. Here's to the next 500 Phil!

In The Spotlight - August

The Band Loula, Gary Nichols & Shelly Fairchild — August 4th at 8:30PM

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