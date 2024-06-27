Grace Bowers' Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Wine On Venus' Out in August 9; Shares Title Track

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breakthrough guitarist, songwriter and bandleader Grace Bowers will independently release her highly anticipated debut album, Wine On Venus, August 9 with her band, The Hodge Podge (pre-order/pre-save here). Ahead of the release, the title track is out now.

The new album adds to a breakout year for Bowers, who was recently selected as a U.S. Global Music Ambassador as part of the U.S Department of State and YouTube’s Global Music Diplomacy Initiative, is nominated for Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2024 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards and will make her debut performance on the legendary Grand Ole Opry on her eighteenth birthday, July 30, 2024. Other performances this year include shows supporting Slash, The Red Clay Strays and Brothers Osborne as well as stops at Levitate Music & Arts Festival, Floyd Fest, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Bourbon & Beyond, XPoNential Music Festival and Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Produced by John Osborne (Brothers Osborne), Wine On Venus captures the electric energy of Bowers’ live performances with The Hodge Podge. The record consists of nine soul-infused tracks including a new version of Sly and the Family Stone’s “Dance to the Music” as well as previously release single, “Tell Me Why U Do That,” of which Forbes praises, “an infectious, joyous party and a worthy introduction to Bowers.” Additionally, The Bluegrass Situation declares, “an exceptional breakout talent who seems primed for a long career to come,” while RIFF Magazine calls her “The next generation’s star of American rock, blues and funk guitar.”

Of the record, Bowers shares, “I’m so excited to share my first album with the world in August! It’s been a long time coming, and I’m proud of what was created with the incredible Hodge Podge and John Osborne producing. We recorded everything live, as it should be, for this sonic journey. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Additionally, of the title track, she reflects, “My nana was 100 years old when she passed away last year. She would always tell me that when she died, she would be drinking wine on Venus. She was a little eccentric but thought that was just something so cool. When she passed, I wrote a song about it.”

In addition to Bowers (guitar), the record features Joshua Blaylock (keys), Brandon Combs (drums), Eric Fortaleza (bass), Esther Okai-Tetteh (vocals) and Prince Parker (guitar) as well as songwriting collaborations with respected artists such as Ben Chapman, Meg McRee, Maggie Rose and Lucie Silvas.

Originally from the Bay Area and now calling Nashville home, Bowers began garnering attention after sharing videos of herself playing guitar on social media during the pandemic. In the years since, she’s been featured on “CBS Mornings” in a piece focused on a new wave of young female guitarists, performed alongside Dolly Parton as part of her Pet Gala special on CBS, joined Lainey Wilson as part of CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live celebration, performed as part of the “Men’s Final Four Tip-Off Tailgate Presented by Nissan” and been sought after by everyone from Devon Allman to Tyler Childers and Susan Tedeshi to Kingfish. Of her 2023 Newport Folk Festival debut, Rolling Stone declared, “Her 20-minute performance gave the distinct sense that everyone lucky enough to have attended was witnessing a star in the making,” while The Tennessean calls her “a 17 year old Blues guitar prodigy,” with a, “heart as big as her talent is vast.”

Most recently this summer, Bowers performed alongside Billy Idol at the Fired Up For Summer benefit concert and raised $30,000 for MusiCares® and Voices for a Safer Tennessee with her 2nd Annual “Grace Bowers & Friends: An Evening Supporting Love, Life & Music” benefit show. With the release of Wine On Venus (distributed by The Orchard), Bowers will further establish herself as one of music’s most intriguing new artists.

WINE ON VENUS TRACK LIST

1. Won No Teg

2. Get On Now

3. Tell Me Why U Do That

4. Holding Onto Something

5. Madame President

6. Lucy

7. Dance To The Music

8. Mookie’s Blues

9. Wine On Venus

GRACE BOWERS & THE HODGE PODGE CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

July 5—Marshfield, MA—Levitate Music Festival

July 14—Vail, CO—Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater*

July 27—Floyd, VA—Floyd Fest

July 30—Nashville, TN—Grand Ole Opry

August 3—Mammoth Lakes, CA—Mammoth Festival of Beers & Bluesapalooza

August 5—Bethlehem, PA—Wind Creek Steel Stage at PNC Plaza+

September 7—Mill Valley, CA—Sound Summit 2024

September 13—Telluride, CO—Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

September 15—Bristol, TN—Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 18—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore#

September 19—Pittsburgh, PA—Stage AE#

September 20—Louisville, KY—Bourbon & Beyond

September 22—Camden, NJ—XPoNential Music Festival

September 29—Franklin, TN—Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

October 11—North Charleston, SC—Riverfront Revival

*supporting Brothers Osborne

+supporting Slash

#supporting The Red Clay Strays

Comments