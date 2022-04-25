Gov't Mule Reveals Additional Dates For Upcoming U.S. Summer Tour

Renowned quartet Gov't Mule - led by GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes - has revealed additional dates for their upcoming U.S. summer tour supporting their critically acclaimed, chart-topping blues album, Heavy Load Blues.

Commencing June 3rd in Haynes' hometown of Asheville, NC, the cross-country outing will incorporate a mix of headlining shows and festival appearances along with select multi-band/support dates alongside the likes of ZZ Top, Turnpike Troubadours, Grace Potter, and Willie Nelson on his Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

The band will also be heading overseas for a European tour throughout July and recently announced the rescheduled dates for their Philadelphia and New York City shows, which will now take place December 29-31.

Pre-sale tickets for the newly announced shows in Ojai, Tempe, Tucson and Indianapolis will be available Wednesday, April 27th with the general on sale beginning Friday, April 29th at 10am local time. Tickets for all other shows are on sale now. See below for full list of upcoming Gov't Mule tour dates. Please visit www.mule.net for ticketing details.

"I can't overstate how happy and excited we are to finally get back on the road and be together with our amazing fans this summer," shares Haynes. "It's been far too long, but I'm getting better every day and appreciate the well wishes and your patience. We're really looking forward to performing all these new songs for you. We're also going to dig deep into our catalog and include many songs we haven't played in a while. As always, every show will be a different experience. See you all very soon!"

Though technically considered a studio album, Heavy Load Blues was recorded live in the studio at The Power Station New England on analog tape, utilizing vintage guitars, amps and other equipment to capture an authentic sound. Worldwide, the album has received critical praise and support from the likes of Consequence, Guitar World, BrooklynVegan, No Depression, Ultimate Classic Rock, PopMatters, Downbeat, Classic Rock, Relix, Guitar Magazine, Paste and many more.

Gov't Mule - Haynes, Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Jorgen Carlsson [bass] - has been releasing live performance videos of featured tracks off Heavy Load Blues exclusively on their YouTube channel for their weekly "Session Sunday" video series, which just wrapped yesterday (Sunday, April 24).

GOV'T MULE TOUR DATES

﻿*New dates in bold

U.S. Dates

June 3 - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station

June 4 - Birmingham, AL @ Lakeview Hullabaloo

June 5 - Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Festival

June 7 - Jefferson City, MO @ Capitol Region MU Healthcare Amphitheatre

June 8 - Wichita, KS @ Wichita Riverfest

June 10 - Vail, CO @ GoPro Mountain Games at Gerald Ford Amphitheater +

June 11 - Taos, NM @ Taos Mesa Brewing Mothership

June 12 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheatre

June 14 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's By The Bay

June 16 - Bend, OR @ Century Center

June 17 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort

June 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

June 19 - Ojai, CA @ Libby Bowl

June 21 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

June 22 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre

June 24 - Winter Park, CO @ Blues From The Top Music Festival

July 29 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

July 30 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #

July 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake #

August 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Garfield Park

August 20 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ~

August 21 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl ^

August 23 - Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center ^

September 8 - Park City, UT @ Park City Song Summit

September 18 - Telluride, CO @ Telluride Blues & Brews Festival

December 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

December 30 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

December 31 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

+ w/ Grace Potter + special "Warren & Grace" mini-set

# Outlaw Music Festival

~ supporting Turnpike Troubadours

^ with ZZ Top

Europe Dates

July 9 - Pistoia, Italy @ Pistoia Blues Festival

July 10 - Chiari, Brescia, Italy @ Chiari Blues Festival

July 11 - Tuttinglen, Germany @ Honbergsommer Festival

July 12 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten

July 14 - Pori, Finland @ Pori Jazz Festival

July 16 - Uppsala, Sweden @ Parksnäckan

July 17 - Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall

July 18 - Molde, Norway @ Molde International Jazz Festival

July 20 - Frankfurt am Main, Germany @ Batschkapp

July 21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

July 22 - Torgau, Germany @ Kulturbastion

July 23 - Winterbach, Germany @ Zeltspektakel