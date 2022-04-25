Gov't Mule Reveals Additional Dates For Upcoming U.S. Summer Tour
Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 29th at 10am local time.
Renowned quartet Gov't Mule - led by GRAMMY® Award-winning vocalist, songwriter, guitar legend, and producer Warren Haynes - has revealed additional dates for their upcoming U.S. summer tour supporting their critically acclaimed, chart-topping blues album, Heavy Load Blues.
Commencing June 3rd in Haynes' hometown of Asheville, NC, the cross-country outing will incorporate a mix of headlining shows and festival appearances along with select multi-band/support dates alongside the likes of ZZ Top, Turnpike Troubadours, Grace Potter, and Willie Nelson on his Outlaw Music Festival Tour.
The band will also be heading overseas for a European tour throughout July and recently announced the rescheduled dates for their Philadelphia and New York City shows, which will now take place December 29-31.
Pre-sale tickets for the newly announced shows in Ojai, Tempe, Tucson and Indianapolis will be available Wednesday, April 27th with the general on sale beginning Friday, April 29th at 10am local time. Tickets for all other shows are on sale now. See below for full list of upcoming Gov't Mule tour dates. Please visit www.mule.net for ticketing details.
"I can't overstate how happy and excited we are to finally get back on the road and be together with our amazing fans this summer," shares Haynes. "It's been far too long, but I'm getting better every day and appreciate the well wishes and your patience. We're really looking forward to performing all these new songs for you. We're also going to dig deep into our catalog and include many songs we haven't played in a while. As always, every show will be a different experience. See you all very soon!"
Though technically considered a studio album, Heavy Load Blues was recorded live in the studio at The Power Station New England on analog tape, utilizing vintage guitars, amps and other equipment to capture an authentic sound. Worldwide, the album has received critical praise and support from the likes of Consequence, Guitar World, BrooklynVegan, No Depression, Ultimate Classic Rock, PopMatters, Downbeat, Classic Rock, Relix, Guitar Magazine, Paste and many more.
Gov't Mule - Haynes, Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Jorgen Carlsson [bass] - has been releasing live performance videos of featured tracks off Heavy Load Blues exclusively on their YouTube channel for their weekly "Session Sunday" video series, which just wrapped yesterday (Sunday, April 24).
GOV'T MULE TOUR DATES
*New dates in bold
U.S. Dates
June 3 - Asheville, NC @ Salvage Station
June 4 - Birmingham, AL @ Lakeview Hullabaloo
June 5 - Chattanooga, TN @ Riverbend Festival
June 7 - Jefferson City, MO @ Capitol Region MU Healthcare Amphitheatre
June 8 - Wichita, KS @ Wichita Riverfest
June 10 - Vail, CO @ GoPro Mountain Games at Gerald Ford Amphitheater +
June 11 - Taos, NM @ Taos Mesa Brewing Mothership
June 12 - Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheatre
June 14 - San Diego, CA @ Humphrey's By The Bay
June 16 - Bend, OR @ Century Center
June 17 - Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre at Grand Sierra Resort
June 18 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
June 19 - Ojai, CA @ Libby Bowl
June 21 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
June 22 - Tucson, AZ @ Fox Tucson Theatre
June 24 - Winter Park, CO @ Blues From The Top Music Festival
July 29 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center #
July 30 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #
July 31 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake #
August 19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Garfield Park
August 20 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater ~
August 21 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl ^
August 23 - Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center ^
September 8 - Park City, UT @ Park City Song Summit
September 18 - Telluride, CO @ Telluride Blues & Brews Festival
December 29 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
December 30 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
December 31 - New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
+ w/ Grace Potter + special "Warren & Grace" mini-set
# Outlaw Music Festival
~ supporting Turnpike Troubadours
^ with ZZ Top
Europe Dates
July 9 - Pistoia, Italy @ Pistoia Blues Festival
July 10 - Chiari, Brescia, Italy @ Chiari Blues Festival
July 11 - Tuttinglen, Germany @ Honbergsommer Festival
July 12 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten
July 14 - Pori, Finland @ Pori Jazz Festival
July 16 - Uppsala, Sweden @ Parksnäckan
July 17 - Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall
July 18 - Molde, Norway @ Molde International Jazz Festival
July 20 - Frankfurt am Main, Germany @ Batschkapp
July 21 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso
July 22 - Torgau, Germany @ Kulturbastion
July 23 - Winterbach, Germany @ Zeltspektakel