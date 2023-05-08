Gouge Away Return With Vital New Single 'Idealized'

Gouge Away make their triumphant return with their first new single in three years, "Idealized." The song surfaces today along with the announcement of east coast USA tour dates in July and August.

Of the track, Gouge Away comments: "We wrote this song in a Florida storage unit, somewhere on the timeline between tons of touring and the world shutting down. It's a culmination of everything we like and always wanted to write, and fits the vibe of where we were at mentally at the time."

They continue, "'Idealized' almost never saw the light of day but we like this song so much we felt the need to properly record it and put it out into the world. We have been absolutely dying to play it live."

Gouge Away released their debut album , Dies in 2016 (pre-dated by two EP's) and then unleashed their acclaimed Deathwish LP Burnt Sugar in 2018. In 2020, the group released Consider b/w Wave of Mutilation 7inch and have been quietly working on new material ever since.

Look for more news from Gouge Away to surface later this year; in the meantime, catch them on the road in July and August.

Gouge Away - on tour:

July 28 Miami, FL @ Gramps

July 29 Orlando, FL @ Will's Pub

July 30 Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

July 31 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

August 2 Richmond, VA @ Richmond Music Hall

August 3 Baltimore, MD @ Metro Gallery

August 4 Philadelphia, PA @ Ukie Club

August 5 Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

August 6 Boston, MA @ Deep Cuts



