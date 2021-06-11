Gotti Major Vows To Make Noise With New Single 'V.A.T'

London-based Rap artist Gotti Major just released his new single 'V.A.T' and is ready to storm the UK Urban music scene revealing the visuals of his music video exclusively on Link Up TV. The soulful beat was produced and mastered by 3dmind and the video filmed by EditedByFede who has worked with the likes of A$AP Rocky, Lil Uzi Vert, Plaboi Carti to name a few.

'V.A.T' showcases Gotti Major's undisputed raw talent and unique approach to the genre, with his fiery bars and smooth flow working in perfect harmony with the slick production of the track. Making the most of its soulful beats and distinctive blues influences, the song gradually builds toward a catchy chorus that is certain to get the crowds singing in unison. Clever word plays and well-timed transitions give the single a distinctive flavour that reflects the young rapper's ambition to stand out from the crowd on his own terms.

Gotti Major says ''Some people put on boots, some put on their suits, ties and shirts. Me, I just fling on my tracky Nikey kicks and get to work. You know man, come from the mud, so all of my niggas be used to dirts...'' The video follows the same unapologetic style and raw emotions showcasing the unfiltered side of the urban lifestyle.

Hailing from the streets of Hackney, London, Gotti Major grew up with a deep passion for the music and culture of the diverse UK Rap and Grime, and American Hip-Hop scenes. He produced his first music video in 2017 and followed-up with a few more releases before eventually getting serious with his music on his debut mixtape '5th Exit' in 2019. Ready to leave all distractions behind and fully focus on his raw talent, the young rapper vows to make noise with his music. With many artists following a well-established pattern, he is not afraid to do things differently, experiment with new sounds and instrumentation, and stands against "what everyone else is doing". Ambitious and confident, Gotti Major sounds more mature than ever before, firmly set to build on the momentum from his previous singles 'Elizabeth', 'Worth It' and 'Hundred' that all premiered on GRM Daily last year.

Growing up with the highly influential music of Mashtown and Frostman who shaped the scene and played a huge part in defining Gotti Major as an artist today, he is determined to take on the Urban scene and make a name for himself. With more music currently in production, follow his socials for further updates.