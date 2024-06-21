Gorgon City Release Atmospheric New Single 'Breathe You In' Featuring NORTH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a prolific first half of 2024, UK electronic duo Gorgon City continue to build the buzz around their fifth studio album Reverie with their new single “Breathe You In” featuring NORTH, out today via REALM/Astralwerks.

With Reverie’s hotly anticipated release fast approaching on July 19, “Breathe You In” is another dancefloor weapon from Gorgon City, featuring a signature storming bassline, atmospheric synths, and soaring vocals from rising vocalist NORTH. Arriving with the festival season, “Breathe You In” is undoubtedly destined to soundtrack sunsets and nighttime revelry across the globe this summer.

“Breathe You In” is the latest in a string of huge singles released ahead of the duo’s summer LP, each one full of memorable toplines and filthy basslines. Lead single “Biggest Regret” (with Bbyafricka) kicked off the campaign earlier this year, followed by the club-ready “You Know It,” the anthemic “All That You Need,” and last month’s “One New Change.”

Reverie is the follow-up to the acclaimed 2023 LP Salvation, which was packed with hit singles including “Voodoo” and “Pose,” in a year which involved another dominant global live schedule, with highlights including the first headline artist at London’s now iconic Drumsheds, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, a sold-out Brooklyn Mirage, continued Ibiza residency and festival slots at Tomorrowland, Creamfields, Lollapalooza, and more.

The duo have also just kicked off the announcement of a new set of worldwide tour dates including Brooklyn Mirage, Drumsheds, The Warehouse Project and more - full routing and tickets are here. They’ve already started the festival season with key appearances at Love Saves The Day and Movement, with huge sets at Creamfields and Glastonbury to follow over the summer. They’ll additionally be celebrating the launch of ‘Reverie’ with a streamed set at DJ Mag HQ on July 17.

Having established themselves as one of the most in-demand acts in the industry, UK electronic duo Gorgon City have enjoyed stellar success in recent years thanks to their unique blend of bass-driven house music and addictive vocals. With 10 BRIT-certified singles including 1X Platinum and 2x Gold, and over one and a half billion collective streams in their repertoire, the duo has proven their music is equally fitting for both open air arenas and underground raves.

The release of Reverie is sure to be a highlight of the summer, as 2024 proves to be another momentous year for the UK dance titans.

Photo Credit: Plastic Fruit Studios

