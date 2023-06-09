Goose Release 'Live At Radio City Music Hall'

Goose are proud to announce the release of Live at Radio City Music Hall, a landmark concert recording commemorating the band’s two historic June 2022 performances at the world-famous New York City venue.

Live at Radio City Music Hall arrives digitally today, Friday, June 9. A limited-edition, hand-numbered, 12-LP vinyl box set – featuring both concerts on 180-gram sunburst vinyl, each with a unique color combination, alongside an exclusive 80-page coffee table photo book capturing the energy and excitement of the now-legendary shows – is available for pre-order now.

Though Goose had been flying high in recent years, a pair of sold-out shows at the hallowed Radio City Music Hall proved a major turning point for the burgeoning quintet. Held June 24 and 25, 2022, the two visionary performances saw the band explore their still-evolving canon of material, showcasing their critically acclaimed breakthrough LP, Dripfield, along with spectacular sit-ins from special guests Trey Anastasio and Father John Misty.

Live at Radio City Music Hall includes the complete setlists from both nights, including intimate acoustic renditions of fan favorites like “Elmeg the Wise,” covers of Bruce Springsteen, Arcade Fire, and more, as well as a weekend-closing version of The Beatles’ “Tomorrow Never Knows” featuring Anastasio on guitar and Misty on drums.

“Playing Radio City Music Hall felt like a unifying moment for the band,” says Goose’s Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), “the center point of a phase. Everything really lined up in a serendipitous way, like we couldn’t have planned it any better. I was anticipating being nervous considering all of the history and prestige of that room, but it surprisingly ended up feeling really comfortable. I think that speaks to the magic of that venue, and moment for the band. It felt like both reaching a destination and opening a door to a new beginning at the same time.”

“There's a weight to playing Radio City Music Hall,” says Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar). “Stepping into the room just feels like you’re entering a holy place. Our fans helped us relax on that stage and realize if we could do our thing there, then we could go anywhere.”

Goose’s summer headline dates will get underway June 22-23 with a sold-out, two-night run at Louisville, KY’s Louisville Palace Theatre. Highlights include a sold-out, two-night Independence Day celebration at Asbury Park, NJ’s Stone Pony Summer Stage (July 3-4); visits to famed venues like Saratoga Springs, NY’s Saratoga Performing Arts Center (July 7), Detroit, MI’s Masonic Temple Theatre (September 16), Santa Barbara, CA’s Santa Barbara Bowl (September 29), Las Vegas, NV’s Brooklyn Bowl (October 1) and Oakland, CA’s Fox Theater (September 25-26); and a sold-out, two-night run at Morrison, CO’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (October 5-6).

In addition, Goose will also continue to be among the headline acts at an array of upcoming festivals and events, including Rothbury, MI’s Electric Forest (June 25), Scranton, PA’s Peach Music Festival (June 29), Garrettsville, OH’s Resonance Music and Arts Festival (headlining two nights with four unique sets on June 29-July 1), Marshfield, MA’s Levitate Music and Arts Festival (July 8), Newport, RI’s Newport Folk Festival (July 29), Buffalo, NY’s Borderland Music Festival (September 15), Redmond, OR’s Cascade Equinox Festival (September 24), Dana Point, CA’s Ohana Fest (September 30), and Live Oak, FL’s Suwanee Hulaween (October 26-29). For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please visit www.goosetheband.com/tour.

In support of building a safer and more supportive music industry through access to quality mental health care providers, Goose will donate $1 from each tour ticket to Backline, a 501(c)(3) non-profit that connects music industry professionals and their families with mental health and wellness resources. For more information, please visit backline.care.

Goose is: Rick Mitarotonda (vocals, guitar), Peter Anspach (vocals, keys, guitar), Trevor Weekz (bass), Ben Atkind (drums), and Jeff Arevalo (vocals, percussion, drums).

GOOSE - ON TOUR 2023

JUNE

21 - Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre (WXRT Summer Solstice Show)

22 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre

23 – Louisville, KY – Louisville Palace Theatre

25 – Rothbury, MI – Electric Forest † (SOLD OUT)

27 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! Outdoors

29 – Scranton, PA – Peach Music Festival †

6/29-7/1 – Garrettsville, OH – Resonance Music and Arts Festival (Two Sets) †

JULY

3 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage (SOLD OUT)

4 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony Summer Stage (SOLD OUT)

6 – Portland, ME – Thompson’s Point

7 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

8 – Marshfield, MA – Levitate Music and Arts Festival †

29 – Newport, RI – Newport Folk Festival †

SEPTEMBER

15 – Buffalo, NY – Borderland Music Festival †

16 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

17 – Milwaukee, WI – Miller High Life Theatre (SOLD OUT)

20 – Salt Lake City, UT – Red Butte Garden Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

22 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater (SOLD OUT)

23 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Pavilion

24 – Redmond, OR – Cascade Equinox Festival †

25 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

26 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

29 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

30 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Fest †

OCTOBER

1 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl

3 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater

5 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

6 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre (SOLD OUT)

26-29 – Live Oak, FL – Suwanee Hulaween †

NOVEMBER

3 – Paris, FR – Le Trabendo

4 – Cologne, DE – Luxor (SOLD OUT)

7 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg (SOLD OUT)

9 – Copenhagen, DK – Hotel Cecil (SOLD OUT)

11 – Berlin, DE – Gretchen (SOLD OUT)

13 – Brussels, BE – AB Club (SOLD OUT)

15 – Glasgow, UK – Baad

16 – Manchester, UK – Manchester Academy 2

18 — Bristol, UK – Thekla (SOLD OUT)

19 — London, UK – Electric Ballroom

20 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

† Festival Appearance