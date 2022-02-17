Goodboys Drop First Single of 2022 'Black & Blue'

Following their multi-platinum success and over 5B streams to their name, GRAMMY nominated duo Goodboys blast off into 2022 with new single Black & Blue.

Breaking through as a multi-talented vocal, production and writing duo, Goodboys' infectious hooks blend electronic and pop spheres, creating a unique style on global stages. Striking the perfect balance between radio friendly euphoria with dark dance energy, their debut release Piece Of You Heart with MEDUZA now has over 3.5B global streams, sat at no. 2 on the UK Official Charts and earned a GRAMMY award nomination for 'Best Dance Recording'.

Meanwhile, their follow up Lose Control with MEDUZA and Becky Hill made a further impact, reaching over 2B global streams whilst landing in the UK Official Chart within the first week of its release and hitting an impressive no.11 spot overall.

Capturing the attention of the rest of the industry, their credible collab appeal as one of the world's most sought-after songwriters and producers has also seen them remix for Anne-Marie, Joel Corry and Jax Jones whilst joining forces with Imanbek on Goodbye that earnt a further 200M global streams.

With their onslaught of accolades, the versatile duo have now collected multi-diamond, platinum, and gold certifications around the world as well as numerous Top 10 and Top 20 entries on Beatport, marking only the beginning of what's in store for the unstoppable pair:

"Black & Blue is our first solo single as Goodboys and we are super excited for people to finally hear it. The song arrived in one of those magic moments in the studio - we wrote and recorded the whole thing in about 45 minutes at the end of a session writing another song for somebody else. The lyrics and melodies came so naturally, then over the last 6 months we took the time to craft it into a sound that feels super fresh and that we're extremely proud of. This song carries our signature dark feel, but with a new energy and sets the course for the new direction of the project." - GOODBOYS

Black & Blue certainly demonstrates yet another buoyant Goodboys scorcher. Featuring hypotonic hooks and alluring verses that weave amongst progressive synth melodies, the duo are all set for a promising year ahead.

Goodboys - Black & Blue is out now via Atlantic Records.

Listen to the new single here: