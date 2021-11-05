Goodboy Noah Shares 'Buggin' From 'Cool' EP

After gracing us with back-to-back surefire singles this year, rising Los Angeles-based pop and R&B-influenced singer-songwriter goodboy noah has announced his sophomore EP, cool, is set to drop on November 19. Today, the Toronto native shares his latest single and video for "Buggin" available to stream now on all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard.

Co-written alongside frequent collaborators Dan Hening (ZAYN, Noah Cyrus) and Micah Gordon (Neon Trees) who also produced the record, "Buggin" continues to showcase Noah's sultry R&B vocals and savvy lyricism.

After accumulating over 6 million streams independently on SoundCloud thanks to his breakout song "Airport Bar" in 2015, Toronto native goodboy noah has seen a whirlwind half-decade. Fresh off his debut EP nice released via The Orchard, the now Los Angeles-based R&B singer-songwriter was featured on several Spotify New Music Fridays and Apple Music's New in R&B playlist, and garnered press support from tastemakers like Ones To Watch, UPROXX, ELEVATOR, This Song Is Sick, Variance Magazine, Sheesh, and Early Rising.

Nice showcases Noah's sultry, smooth R&B vocals alongside a series of notable visuals that highlight his quirky, colorful personality. His debut finds him teaming up with a host of notable co-writers including frequent collaborators Micah Gordon (Cautious Clay, Neon Trees), Dan Henig (ZAYN, Noah Cyrus, Chelsea Cutler), Jake Torrey (BTS, Justin Bieber, John Legend) and Alex Sacco (Peach Tree Rascals, Conor Matthews).

Noah's ear-wormy R&B melodies, tongue-in-cheek lyrics, and lighthearted personality have also recently led to partnerships with the likes of Warby Parker, Pilot Pen, and Kettle Brand. 2021 is set to continue at an exciting pace.

