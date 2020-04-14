Good Sleepy Sign to No Sleep Records

New England emo band Good Sleepy have announced that they have signed to No Sleep Records. Having previously released music via 3rd Row Records, Good Sleepy will be releasing new music later this year via No Sleep.

Good Sleepy is made up of Thomas, Seth, Ryan, and Conall, who have been working hard in their basement for the two years to put out sad, twinkly tunes. Putting out their debut release, a demo titled "Rest Easy", in September of 2018, Good Sleepy began with Seth Girard (guitar) and Thomas Sullivan (drums) writing and recording their songs, and then throwing them online for friends and strangers to hear. The two met in high school where they both discovered their love for the music and bonded over it, becoming close and spending most of the free time they had writing music. They would later be accompanied by their close friend Ryan Duggan on the guitar in early 2019 and release a split with the bands Closure. and Knope, titled "A Doggone Split", touring for the first time that summer with those bands. After signing to 3rd Row Records in late 2019, Conall Mannion, a friend whom they had played with in the past, officially joined the band as their bass player and they released their EP, "Okay With The Way It Is, As Is" in October of that year. In February of 2020 the band released their most recent EP, "Dessert Before Dinner."

On signing to No Sleep, Thomas said "Unbelievably hyped to be signing to No Sleep Records!! Super surreal for us, we never expected so many people to actually like what we are doing, let alone sign to a label as great as No Sleep. Thanks so much for listening, thank you so much to Chris Hansen for being so kind and easy through this, and for having us. Can't wait for what's next for Good Sleepy."

Fans can also listen to the previously released EP, "Dessert Before Dinner." For more info: www.nosleeprecords.com





