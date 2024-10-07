Good Neighbours Release Self-Titled Debut EP

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising British duo Good Neighbours have released their highly anticipated debut self-titled EP via Capitol Records. The 5-track EP includes one new song, including the previously unreleased “Weekend Boy,” alongside previously released tracks, “Keep It Up,” “Daisies”, “Bloom”, and their huge, debut breakout single, “Home.”



Speaking about their latest single, “Weekend Boy,” the band reveals, “We wrote this song about the stages of figuring out whether or not you’re ready to dive in the deep end of a relationship. It’s about the struggle of wrestling with good feelings about someone after a while out of the game”



Good Neighbours’ debut single, “Home”, released in January of this year, was just certified RIAA Platinum, marking a massive milestone for the British duo. It not only makes the standout hit the first RIAA Platinum certification for an Alternative debut single in 2024, it remarkably makes it the fastest and only Platinum certified debut released and certified in all of 2024.

In other recent news, Good Neighbours’ song “Daisies” appears on EA Sports’ FC 25 Soundtrack, alongside a wide range of international tastemakers across genres, from Disclosure and Ice Spice to Kasabian. Listen to the full soundtrack HERE.

The duo also recently released a special cover of Lana Del Rey’s hit 2012 single, “Video Games,” as part of the Spotify Singles program. Listen to Good Neighbours’ original take on the classic HERE.

Good Neighbours have had a busy few months, touring the US for the first time and making their television debut with a lively performance of ‘Home’ on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Watch the performance HERE. Sold out crowds sung along during their North American tour to their highly requested and recently released cover of Sabrina Carpenter’s hit single ‘Espresso’, which they originally recorded for Triple J’s Like A Version. Watch the special performance HERE.



Optimism and connection are also key ingredients of Good Neighbours. Their music is an amalgamation of their emotive indie influences of yesteryear such as MGMT, Passion Pit and Bleachers. They came together to create an indie-euphoric dreamscape of sound and vision for a subdued generation. Live, they bring the inclusive party to fans every time, and in September, Good Neighbours began their first-ever North American Tour, playing eight cities including Toronto, New York City, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Denver, before concluding in Phoenix, AZ.



“Weekend Boy” serves as the follow up to “Bloom” and “Daisies”, and “Keep It Up,” a rousing pep-talk of a song lauded by Billboard as “a charming shout-along piano-pop number” that “keeps the sunshine rolling,” and their huge, breakout debut single, “Home” - the first true viral success of the year, amassing more than 380 million global streams, officiating it as the most streamed debut single globally from a new artist in 2024. “Home” entered the singles charts in 13 countries including the UK (#26) and the Billboard Hot 100 (for 11 weeks) and has spent 17 weeks in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Rock Songs chart, along with impressive radio airplay on more than 200 stations in the US across all formats, landing the song in the Top 5 at AAA and in the Top 10 at Alternative Radio.



At home in the UK, Good Neighbours sold out The Sebright Arms in November 2023, off the back of one SoundCloud demo. In February of this year, they packed out Hackney’s The Victoria for their second-ever headline, and the next day, they sold out London’s Lexington in under an hour. Due to such demand, they added another London show at Village Underground, which quickly sold out as well. The duo are currently on the last leg of their World Tour, which carries them through the end of October.



