Good Morning Return With New Two-Track Release 'Dog Years' & 'Queen of Comedy'

The track comes as they warm up for their North American tour with Frankie Cosmos later this month.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Good Morning, the Australian indie duo of Liam Parsons and Stefan Blair today share new double singles, "Dog Years" and "Queen of Comedy" via Polyvinyl, as they warm up for their North American tour with Frankie Cosmos later this month.

Good Morning’s first batch of double singles since their 2022 drop in "Misery" and "Out To Pasture" sees the two tease a refined ear for production and sound born from a stream of rigorous writing and experimentation.

"Dog Years" penned by Liam and "Queen of Comedy" by Stefan, written and produced by Good Morning in their entirety, channel the rolling chamber pop of Weyes Blood with the twisty-twangy psych-folk of Drugdealer. While maintaining their distinctly observational, arresting lyricism as they build on the foundations of their cult following, the two hint at existentialism and the passing of time with their DIY-etched brand of indie. 

"Can’t believe I’m writing this sentence, but Liz Phair graciously allowed us to use some lyrics from 'F**k and Run' for the end of the song," Liam shares of "Dog Years" – "It kinda sounds like Bruce Springsteen if he made evil clown synth pop?" Whereas "Queen of Comedy" Stefan explains, "while the first few lines may seem like it, it is not a song about having a God complex." Featuring a string quartet of Chloe Sanger (violin, arrangement), Lucy Rash (violin), Jenny Thomas (viola) and Kiya Van Der Linden-Kian (cello), he continues, "When working on the string arrangement, I asked Chloe to make it sound like a less French version of Serge Gainsbourg’s 'Melody'."

In Good Morning's near-decade tenure, the project of Liam Parsons and Stefan Blair, reached a previously unprecedented level of recognition in 2021’s Barnyard LP. Pushing past their humble ‘doing it on our own terms’ sleeves by signing with Polyvinyl (Julia Jacklin, Alvvays, Momma) and Sub Pop Publishing, the album was celebrated internationally with widespread tastemaker acclaim from Rolling Stone, NME, Stereogum, The Line Of Best Fit, Consequence, Alt Press, Paste, DIY Mag, Music Feeds, The Music, Northern Transmissions, KCRW, 6Music and many more.

For some keeping a collaborative creative relationship may become hard, but for Good Morning’s eight-year-plus partnership the two continue to hit a stride; breaking all their own rules and then some. Later this month, Good Morning will take to shows across North America, supporting Frankie Cosmos in duo mode and shortly after, as a full band with their own headline shows across October. Find all tour routing details below. 

FRANKIE COSMOS TOUR DATES

Fri 22 Sep - 9:30 Club - Nacotchtank Land / Washington, DC
Sat 23 Sep - The Bunker - Chesapeake Land / Virginia Beach, VA
Sun 24 Sep - The Grey Eagle Tavern & Music Hall - Cherokee Land / Asheville, NC
Mon 25 Sep - Terminal West - Cherokee Land / Atlanta, GA
Thu 28 Sep - Mohawk (outside) - Tonkawa Land / Austin, TX
Fri 29 Sep - Paper Tiger - Payaya Land / San Antonio, TX
Sat 30 Sep - Sons of Hermann Hall - Nermernuh Land / Dallas, TX
Sun 1 Oct - Guthrie Green - Creek, Cherokee Land / Tulsa, OK
Mon 2 Oct - Off Broadway - Osage Land / St. Louis, MO
Tue 3 Oct - The Empty Bottle - shikaakwa / Chicago, IL
Wed 4 Oct - Mahall's - Ottawa, Potawatomi, Chippewa, Wyandot, Munsee,
Delaware, Shawnee Land / Lakewood, OH
Thu 5 Oct - First Unitarian Church - Coaquannock / Philadelphia, PA
Sun 8 Oct - Warsaw - Lenape Land / Brooklyn, NYC

WEST COAST HEADLINE TOUR

Tue 24 Oct - Zebulon - Tongva Land / Los Angeles, CA
Wed 25 Oct - Venice West - Tongva, Chumash Land / Venice, CA
Thu 26 Oct - Quartyard - Kumeyaay Land / San Diego, CA
Sat 28 Oct - Chain Reaction - Tongva Land / Anaheim, CA
Sun 29 Oct - Catalyst Atrium - Ohlone Land / Santa Cruz, CA
Mon 30 Oct - The Independent - Ohlone Land / San Francisco, CA

Photo by Pooneh Ghana


