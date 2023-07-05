Good Lovelies Announce Label Debut 'We Will Never Be The Same'

We Will Never Be The Same is set for release on October 6th.

By: Jul. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 2 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

Good Lovelies Announce Label Debut 'We Will Never Be The Same'

JUNO Award-winning Toronto based trio Good Lovelies today announce their new album, and label debut via Outside Music. We Will Never Be The Same is set for release on October 6th.  We Will Never Be The Same is a powerful collection of songs that explore the entry into the second act of life. To celebrate today’s announcement the group revealed the video to their latest single “Young at Heart”.

An acoustic guitar-driven anthem, “Young at Heart” acts as a mantra. It's a song about finding your way to joy while acknowledging life’s tougher stuff; the to-do lists, the piles of laundry, the chaos of life with children. “It’s about learning to let go by finding the kid within, dancing in the kitchen or riding the mattress down the stairs with a squeal of laughter. We repeat “I am young at heart” over and over because we want to remember to feel it and never lose our grip on how good it is to feel young.” – Caroline Brooks

The video was shot in the west end of Toronto with some of the group’s family and long-time fans.  Director Simon Paluck and dancer Jillian Peever express the sentiment of “Young at Heart” beautifully. “The gentle bloom of this song is perfectly bookended by Jillian dancing in the kitchen all alone and joining a full blown backyard concert party with bubbles!” – Caroline Brooks

Renowned for delighting audiences with the lilting, soaring and evocative harmonies, charm and sharp sense of humour, the trio of Caroline Marie Brooks, Kerri Ough and Susan Passmore, will be taking We Will Never Be The Same on the road this fall. Tickets go on sale this Friday. Full tour details below.

Working with the producer team of Joshua Van Tassel and Christine Bougie (who both also performed on the album), We Will Never Be The Same was written and produced in cottages across Canada, including a cottage owned by the legendary broadcaster/author Stuart McLean. The record was finessed and finalized at Toronto’s Union Sound.

Coming together in 2006, Passmore, Ough, and Brooks, who are all supremely talented singer/songwriters in their own right, released their first EP, Oh My! in 2006, followed in 2009 with a self-titled full album Good Lovelies, as well as the Christmas themed Under the Mistletoe later that same year.

Let the Rain Fall came in 2011, with Live at the Revolution coming a year later. Burn The Plan in 2015 was followed that same year by a second seasonal EP, Winter’s Calling. Along the way, Good Lovelies have cross-crossed Canada many times. The trio has also toured extensively throughout the United States, Europe, and Australia.

We Will Never Be The Same is out October 6th via Outside Music.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Sept 23 - Port Hope, ON - Cultivate Festival

Oct 18 - Winnipeg, MB - The Park Theatre 

Oct 19 - Regina, SK - Artesian on 13 

Oct 20 - Calgary, AB - Southwood United Church 

Oct 21 - Edmonton, AB - The Aviary

Oct 22 - Innisfail, AB - Innisfail United Church   

Oct 24 - Penticton, BC - The Dream Café   

Oct 26 - Lake Country, BC - Creekside Theatre  

Oct 27 - Vancouver, BC - Rogue Folk Club 

Oct 28 - Whitehorse, YT - Yukon Arts Centre

Nov 23 - Halifax, NS - Light House Arts Centre  

Nov 24 - Fredericton, NB - Fredericton Playhouse Inc  

Nov 26 - Moncton, NB - Capitol Theatre 

Dec 21 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

Dec 22 - Ottawa, ON - National Arts Centre

Photo Credit: Jen Squires




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Shoegaze Duo CURLING Announces No Guitar LP Photo
Shoegaze Duo CURLING Announces 'No Guitar' LP

The band’s cross-continental founders Bernie Gelman (Bay Area) and Jojo Brandel (Japan) are thrilled to unveil their high octane lead single “Hi-Elixir” alongside an official video created by Cyote and Jeff Liu.

2
Andrew X Releases New Single Where Are You Now Photo
Andrew X Releases New Single 'Where Are You Now'

Andrew X recently announced his new album Driving At Sunset. Produced by Matt Goldman (Underoath, Anberlin), mixed by Mark Needham (The Killers, Imagine Dragons), and mastered by Ted Jensen (NEEDTOBREATHE, Florence + The Machine), breezy stories of unrequited love, earnest confessions, and genuine emotion color.

3
Joy Anonymous Release Ecstatic New Track Head to the Sky Photo
Joy Anonymous Release Ecstatic New Track 'Head to the Sky'

Joy Anonymous, the London dance music group ascending to new heights, have released their new track “Head To The Sky,” a beautifully crafted summer smash that is emblematic of the collective euphoria of a Joy Anonymous live set. The track was premiered by Clara Amfo on BBC Radio 1 as her Hottest Record.

4
Josh Caffé Announces Debut LP Poppa Zesque Photo
Josh Caffé Announces Debut LP 'Poppa Zesque'

Poppa Zesque follows a temperature-raising run of singles for Phantasy Sound, beginning with sophisticated club filth of ‘According To Jacqueline’, through to the sleeper house hit ‘Do You Want To Take Me Home?”, and most recently, ‘You’, remixed by Phantasy’s own Erol Alkan and immediately championed by LSDXOXO.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway BarksVideo: Bernadette Peters Dances Her Way onto LIVE! to Discuss Broadway Barks
Sydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in SeptemberSydney Sprague to Release New Album 'somebody in hell loves you' in September
Julie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on FridayJulie Byrne's New Album 'The Greater Wings' out on Friday
McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'McKOWSKI Releases Cinematic New Single 'Lake'

Videos

Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
KIMBERLY AKIMBO