Golden Retriever and Chuck Johnson Share New Single 'Empty Quarter'

Ahead of the release of their elemental new album Rain Shadow on May 15th, Portland duo Golden Retriever and Oakland guitarist Chuck Johnson have shared the record's first single "Empty Quarter".

Listen below!

Evoking the beauty and solace of wide open spaces, "Empty Quarter" was one of the first pieces written for the project, setting the sonic framework for the album. As the track unfurls, the trio utilize steady, imperceptible motion akin to a desert's wind eroding stones into new configurations, hewing glistening harmonics from rich beds of pedal steel, bass clarinet and electronics.





