Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gold Casio Share Debut Album 'Hits Radio'

With 20 tracks in total, including the captivating lead single "Womp", the album marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the group.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Gold Casio Share Debut Album 'Hits Radio'

Gold Casio are set to entrance populations through space-age disco and electrifying visuals. Based in Brooklyn, New York, the group's advanced sounds blend indie-tronic dance rhythms and pulsing psychedelic pop, pulling from a broad spectrum of influences ranging from '80s art pop, nu disco, electro funk and more. With beats and rhythms that ooze Daft Punk or Justice, paired with vocals that sound like a Blondie meets Talking Heads super group, listeners are guaranteed to get these infectious melodies stuck in their heads.

Since releasing a series of ear-worming singles since 2020, the group have been busy in the lab concocting their debut album, Disco Hits Radio (Or, The Ecstasy of Ego Death), which is out now. Featuring a genre-defying journey of psychedelic pop, the album is poised to take over headphones and dancefloors across the globe. With 20 tracks in total, including the captivating lead single "Womp", the album marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the group.

Building upon the pastiche of early synthpop and late '00s electroclash that's informed the outfit's career to date, Disco Hits Radio's 20 tracks run the gamut of electronic music from the last four decades. Whether it's indulging in self-serious '80s melodrama Human League-style from a shutter shade viewpoint ("Osaka Nights", "Moon Lady"), employing the signature angularity and sing-speak of classic new wave ("Womp", "$$"), leaning into the saccharine, poptimistic earnestness ("Champagne Kisses", "Centerfold") or basking in dulcet disco ("The Ecstasy of Ego Death Pt. 2", "Revolver"), the breadth of influences on Disco Hits Radio are emblematic of a band at the top of their game.

Speaking further on the album, Gold Casio say, "When we began putting together the album, we were drawing inspiration from a lot of pretty disparate places, and the songs were leaning in a lot of different sonic directions; it was a pretty diverse batch. We started thinking about how to connect the dots and draw it together into a cohesive work, and we began imagining the idea of creating this cosmic mixtape or an inter-dimensional pop radio station.

"We realised an underlying theme was pop songwriting approached from many different production standpoints and imagined that the connectivity and flow between songs could be a uniting factor. That spawned the idea that grew into the broader album concept, which we then worked into putting the album together as a whole, connecting songs in continuous flow and creating transitions to make it feel like not just an album but a cohesive whole artistic work." Disco Hits Radio (Or, The Ecstasy of Ego Death) is available to buy/stream now on all platforms: https://sparta.ffm.to/discohitsradio.



T-Pain to Release Covers Album in March Photo
T-Pain to Release Covers Album in March
On Top Of The Covers features creative covers of Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Dr. Hook’s “Sharing The Night Together,” Sam Smith’s “Stay With Me,” Chris Stapleton’s Tennessee Whiskey,” Frank Sinatra’s “That’s Life” ft. NandoSTL (a Nappy Boy Entertainment artist), and Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs.”
Dub Pistols Release Single Moving On ft MC & DJ Natty Campbell Photo
Dub Pistols Release Single 'Moving On' ft MC & DJ Natty Campbell
Legendary party-starters Dub Pistols release their new single “Moving On” featuring MC and D.J. Natty Campbell. After announcing their forthcoming album Frontline through Cyclone Records, this notorious touring band are carrying the summer atmosphere into these winter months with their infamous blend of dub, hiphop, ska and jungle. 
John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single Photo
John Vanderslice Announces New Album & Shares Lead Single
John Vanderslice has announced his new album CRYSTALS 3.0, and shared it’s lead single “Crystals 26.” The culmination of a span of ecstatic experimentation with harsh noise and hard drugs, curious samples and cascading sequencers—it is both a new pinnacle for Vanderslice and the manifestation of a revelatory outlook. 
ACRES Release New Single Nothing. (Feat. Garrett Russell) Photo
ACRES Release New Single 'Nothing.' (Feat. Garrett Russell)
Burning Throne continues to build on the sound they created on Lonely World, resulting in a crushing, cathartic and perfectly crafted account of what it means to stare into your own oblivion and learn about who you really are from it. Not only showcasing some of the band’s heaviest material to date but also their most poignant and honest.

More Hot Stories For You


Esteemed Jazz Pianist-Vocalist Champian Fulton To Release New Album 'Meet Me At Birdland' This AprilEsteemed Jazz Pianist-Vocalist Champian Fulton To Release New Album 'Meet Me At Birdland' This April
February 14, 2023

Swing pulses through New York-based jazz vocalist and pianist Champian Fulton's veins. Since her arrival on the scene in 2003, Fulton has been lauded for her poise and allure. A live Champian Fulton performance ensures a radiant ambiance pronounced by the multi-talent's clarion vocals and lush keys.
92NY to Present ADAM TENDLER: INHERITANCES in March92NY to Present ADAM TENDLER: INHERITANCES in March
February 14, 2023

The 92nd Street Y, New York, one of New York's leading cultural venues, in collaboration with Liquid Music, will present Adam Tendler: Inheritances, on March 11, 2023 at 7:30pm ET at the Kaufmann Concert Hall. 
Friendly Rich Announces New LP With New Single 'Killdozer'Friendly Rich Announces New LP With New Single 'Killdozer'
February 14, 2023

Friendly Rich, Canada's legendary songsmith of dark and deranged folk songs, has just announced his highly anticipated new LP Man Out of Time (due out March 31st on We Are Busy Bodies) with an advance single and video for the song Killdozer.
Energy Whores Returns With New Political Rock Anthem 'Freedom Fadeaway'Energy Whores Returns With New Political Rock Anthem 'Freedom Fadeaway'
February 13, 2023

New York-based, genre-bending group Energy Whores is back with their latest single, 'Freedom Fadeaway,' an innovative, sonic commentary on the recent loss of rights in the United States set for release on February 27th.
Singer/ Songwriter Eve Simpson To Release Empowering Single 'His Euphoria' This MonthSinger/ Songwriter Eve Simpson To Release Empowering Single 'His Euphoria' This Month
February 13, 2023

South Shields-born and Edinburgh-based singer/songwriter Eve Simpson is back with her latest single, 'His Euphoria,' a biting take on misogyny wrapped up in an incredibly catchy beat set for release on February 17th.
share