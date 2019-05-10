Godlands Releases BACK NOW From Forthcoming EP

Godlands comes correct with a club weapon on "Back Now." Proving why she's tipped as one of Australia's hottest exports in bass music, the Adelaide producer levels up with rolling snares, wobbling bass, and all around hype production on her Dim Mak single. "Back Now" is the first single off Godlands' forthcoming 4 U Only EP.



Recently highlighted by Mixmag as one of "10 of the most exciting new names in bass music," Godlands' innovative and thrilling take on bass music continues to offer something fresh to the scene. Following her prolific 2018, which included singles "Pleasures" and her Dim Mak New Noise debut "2 Clips," Godlands charged into 2019 with her debut LA show and a brand new single, "Valour (feat. BOI)." "Valour" made waves around the world, as it received airplay from Annie Nightingale on BBC Radio 1 and Aston Shuffle on Triple J.

Listen & Buy here!



While Godlands gears up to release the 4 U Only EP, fans can hear her latest work live on the 4 U Only Tour, which is underway this month and throughout June across Australia and New Zealand. A veteran of clubs and festival stages alike, Godlands' unique sound design and dexterous sets are as unmissable as they are unpredictable. Having spent the last few years hitting major festivals down under (Splendour In The Grass, Listen Out, This That, Touch Bass), this limited run of shows sees Godlands swap out big stages for smaller intimate venues, giving fans true up close and personal experiences.



Head to https://iamgodlands.com for the most up-to-date itinerary and stay tuned for more shows to be announced.

Godlands 4 U ONLY Tour 2019

Sat 18 May - Uni Bar - Hobart

Thu 23 May - Mono, The Foundry - Christchurch

Fri 24 May - Impala Nightclub - Auckland

Sat 25 May - Starters Bar - Dunedin

Fri 31 May - Oxford Art Factory - Sydney

Sat 1 Jun - Cambridge Warehouse - Newcastle

Sun 2 Jun - The Sewing Room - Perth

Fri 7 Jun - The Brightside - Brisbane

Sun 9 Jun - Rocket Bar - Adelaide

Sat 15 Jun - The Sub Club - Melbourne

Fri 21 Jun - Mr Wolf - Canberra





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You