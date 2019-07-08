Godlands & NXSTY Join Forces On LOWKEY

In a dynamic mix of steely trap laced with hard-hitting bass, Godlands and NXSTY team up to produce "Lowkey (feat. Lil Traffic)." The duo is accompanied by rising rapper Lil Traffic, who adds infectious rhymes to the song's fierce instrumentation. "Lowkey" will be featured on Godlands' forthcoming Dim Mak EP, 4 U Only, out on July 19.



Having recently performed at major Australian festivals including Falls Festival, Hidden, Northern Bass, Listen Out, Touch Bass and Splendour in the Grass, as well her own extensive headline tours, Godlands has quickly risen to become one of the hottest acts in the electronic music scene down under. "Lowkey (feat. Lil Traffic)" along with "Back Now," and the tumultuous "Valour," will be bundled into Godlands' highly anticipated debut EP, 4 U Only. To celebrate the record, Godlands recently embarked on a two month run of club dates across Australia and New Zealand (including a sell out date at Sydney's Oxford Art Academy), giving her fans a chance to hear the new material in intimate spaces. Listen on your favorite platform here!



Collaborating with Godlands on "Lowkey" is Vancouver-bred NXSTY, who began crafting beats four years ago at the young age of 14. His eclectic sound has racked up over 60 million on-demand streams and his signature hard bass stabs and soulful transformations have caught the attention of top tier DJs including Skrillex, The Chainsmokers and Alison Wonderland. In 2018 alone, NXSTY had three tracks featured on Excision's Lost Landscompilation. Coming off his first North American tour, a Dim Mak single "Flex" alongside Snavs, and a big remix of QUIX's "Earthquake (feat. Bok Nero)," NXSTY proves he is one to watch with each production he drops.



"Lowkey" is Lil Traffic's third collaboration with NXSTY, following "UGHH" and last year's "Cool Runnings." The Nevada native and rising rap artist has recently hit the ground running with his heavy rap takeovers and intense energy.





