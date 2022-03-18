Glove Releases Debut Album 'Boom Nights'

Coming out the gates swinging with one of the strongest debut albums of the year, Glove releases Boom Nights independently today. The nine-track project is a taste of the alt-rock/synthwave niche dominated by the Tampa-based group. The all-out dystopian rapture of this album is uniquely captured in a concise and addictive package.

With the consistent mindset that the band never has to be one singular configuration or check off any particular boxes, the goal of this record is to allow listeners to take from it what they need at that moment in time. Boom Nights can be anything from the soundtrack to a hedonistic night out that ends with the sun already up or perhaps a slow burner of an evening spent alone.

On the album release, the band said, "Boom Nights is a collection of songs meant to be ambiguous. We believe it's important for the listener to be able to interpret the songs however resonates with them. Boom Nights could be the best or worst night of your life."

During the pandemic, Glove took multiple trips to Nashville to fine tune Boom Nights with close collaborator Brad Shultz (Cage The Elephant). With uninterrupted focus in a world shut down, the final product is the exact statement Glove wanted to make to properly introduce themselves to listeners. With producer Brad Shultz's seasoned ear, and mixing engineer, Jeremy Ferguson, the band was able to push their sound further than previously imaginable.

Starting today, the band will be on a North American run supporting Nation of Language. No stranger to the festival circuit, Glove will also be making appearances at SXSW, Treefort Music Festival and more to be announced. In May, the band will be joining A Place to Bury Strangers on another North American run. And then to close out the month of August, Glove will be joining Jack White on three show dates. All updates on upcoming shows can be found here.

Listen to the new album here:

Tour Dates

March 18 - Music Box - San Diego, CA*

March 19 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA*

March 20 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA*

March 22 - Bimbo's 365 Club - San Francisco, CA*

March 24 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA*

March 25 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA*

March 26 - Vitalidad - Portland, OR*

March 27 - Treefort Music Festival - Boise, ID

March 29 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO*

March 30 - Record Bar - Kansas City, MO*

April 1 - Zanzabar - Louisville, KY

April 2 - Basement East - Nashville, TN

May 9 - Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia, PA+

May 11 - Cat's Cradle - Carrboro, NC+

May 12 - 529 - Atlanta, GA+

May 16 - 191 Toole - Tucson, AZ+

May 23 - Rickshaw Theatre - Vancouver, BC+

May 28 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN+

May 29 - Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI+

May 31 - The Empty Bottle - Chicago, IL+

June 2 - Lee's Place - Toronto, ON+

June 3 - Bar Le Ritz PDB - Montreal, QC+

June 6 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY+

June 7 - Songbyrd - Washington, D.C.+

August 27 - Huntsville Amphitheater - Huntsville, AL^

August 28 - Saint Louis Music Park - St. Louis, MO^

August 29 - Starlight Theatre - Kansas City, MO^

* with Nation of Language

+ with A Place to Bury Strangers

^ with Jack White