GloRilla Releases Debut Album 'GLORIOUS' Featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Sexyy Red, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



GRAMMY-nominated recording artist GloRilla has released her highly anticipated debut album GLORIOUS. The star-studded affair includes features from Megan Thee Stallion, Latto, Sexyy Red, Kirk Franklin, Bossman Dlo, Fridayy, T-Pain, Muni Long, Kierra Sheard, Maverick City Music and Chandler Moore. The debut studio album comes after Big Glo trailblazed her way through the music industry with infectious hit records and high-profile collaborations that have won fans around the globe, including this year's Hot 100 hits "Yeah Glo!," "TGIF" and "Wanna Be" featuring Megan Thee Stallion."

Along with the release of GLORIOUS, Big Glo drops off another visual in "Whatchu Know About Me" with Sexyy Red after previously releasing "Hollon" and "TGIF." Directed by the legendary Benny Boom, Glo, and Sexyy pay homage to the 2000s rap classic "Wipe Me Down" and even have a guest appearance from Boosie to make this visual a must-watch.

GloRilla has been on a tear over the last several months, starting with her previous project, a 12-track effort titled Ehhthang, Ehhthang, released in April and has generated over 550 million streams in the U.S. The mixtape propelled Glo further into the spotlight and had her dominate the summer season as two of the project's biggest songs, 2X platinum single "Yeah Glo" and the platinum-selling hit "Wanna Be" with Megan Thee Stallion, simultaneously hit Urban Radio Top 10 list along with her biggest anthem to date, the Rihanna-co-signed and RIAA-certified gold record "TGIF." Glo became the first female artist to achieve that feat in almost a decade and she didn't stop there as all three songs went on to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, each peaking at the Top 30. In particular, "Wanna Be" went #1 on the Rhythmic Radio chart while "TGIF" is still active, cracking the top five.

Glo also received the key to the city of Memphis for her musical achievements in September and also performed an exhilarating set at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, where she was also nominated four times and turned heads with a red carpet look inspired by Vogue, which was highlighted in a 'Get Ready With' piece with the iconic publication. The bonafide hitmaker also hit the road alongside Megan Thee Stallion as an opening act on her sold-out Hot Girl Summer tour earlier this summer. She was also invited to serve as a presenter at the ESPYs, iHeartRadio Music Awards, and Billboard Women in Music. The Glo train isn't stopping there either, as the rapper has been nominated seven times for the 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards this week and will perform on the big stage, too. The New York Times recently profiled Glo and lauded her as “hip-hop’s master motivator” whose husky bark "can move audiences across genres."

Photo credit: Adam Rindy

Comments