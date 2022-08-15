Girls In Synthesis Announce New Album 'The Rest Is Distraction'

Experimental post-punk outfit GIRLS IN SYNTHESIS are set to release the eagerly anticipated follow-up to 2020's incendiary debut, 'Now Here's An Echo From Your Future'. Entitled 'The Rest Is Distraction' and available this coming October 14th via the band's own label Own It/Cargo Records, it's mix of fractured guitar, crushing drums and bass, intense vocals and lyrical content - create as challenging a record as you will hear this year.

Formed in 2016, GIRLS IN SYNTHESIS are John Linger (bass / vocals), Jim Cubitt (guitar / keys) and Nicole Pinto (drums). The trio's double a-sided debut single 'The Mound'/'Disappear' came out in the early part of 2017, and since then they have established themselves as the most forward thinking, viscerally challenging band around with unmissable live shows that continue to excite and astound in equal measure.

Recorded last year amidst the uncertainty of continuous lockdowns as a result of the global Covid-19 pandemic, 'The Rest Is Distraction' is far darker in content than its predecessor. Mainly exploring internal and mental struggles as opposed to external current affairs, it focuses on the claustrophobia of emotional anguish and continues to bravely delve into previously unventured topics.

Featuring frequent collaborators funkcutter and Stanley Bad on horns and violin, respectively, two songs also see Eleni Poulou, ex-The Fall, on keyboards. The album was mixed by long-term collaborator Max Walker, with stunning landscape photographer by Bea Dewhurst. The album was mastered in France by Ayumu Matsuo.

Today, we get the first taste of the new album in 'Watch With Mother'; a song based around flashback memories of a narrator interpreting a dark parental relationship.

"'Watch With Mother', like the some of the rest of the album, takes a darker look at family dynamics and the way in which we're shaped by them. The music is more expansive, too, and is the perfect match for the lyrics. We were trying to approach things differently this time round," explains bassist/vocalist John.

"The video was created with long-time collaborators Soft Surface and brings the family message into sharp focus; singer John, seemingly an apparition, witnesses many seemingly innocent family scenes while addressing the camera directly, almost narratively. This is interspersed with intense band footage, creating a dark and atmospheric visual backdrop to the song. This track is like a calling card for the album. It retains the intensity of our previous releases but builds on it with some different sounds and structure. I don't think anyone is sounding like this at the moment. No one is tackling the subjects featured on the album," states guitarist Jim.

Sonically atramentous and less one dimensional than the band's debut, 'The Rest Is Distraction', takes its cues from 'Join Hands' era Siouxsie & The Banshees, Brainiac and Crass' 'Christ The Album', among others. From the first crackle of electricity on the opening track, to the heart wrenching taped voice-recording on the final outro, this LP triumphantly retains every ounce of intensity and vitality that makes Girls In Synthesis THE most captivating band to emerge from the UK DIY underground in recent years.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

10/09/22 - VIENNA - Pankahyttn

13/10/22 - NORTHAMPTON - Black Prince

14/10/22 - LONDON - The Lexington

15/10/22 - TUNBRIDGE WELLS - Sussex Arms

19/10/22 - BRISTOL - The Louisiana

20/10/22 - MANCHESTER - The Peer Hat

21/10/22 - NOTTINGHAM - Bodega

22/10/22 - BRIGHTON - Green Door Store

09/11/22 - GHENT - Bar Bricolage [w. Cocaine Piss]

10/11/22 - BRUSSELS - Magasin4

11/11/22 - TOURNAI - Water Moulin

12/11/22 - SIEGEN - Veb Siegen

13/11/22 - HAMBURG - Westwerk

14/11/22 - COPENHAGEN - Rahuset

15/11/22 - ODENSE - Posten

16/11/22 - BERLIN - Urban Spree

17/11/22 - FRIEBURG - Slow Club

18/11/22 - WURZBURG - Cafe Cairo

19/11/22 - NUREMBERG - Desi

20/11/22 - UTRECHT - Db's

07/12/22 - GLASGOW - The Flying Duck

08/12/22 - NEWCASTLE - Zerox

09/12/22 - HULL - The Adelphi

10/12/22 - BIRMINGHAM - Dark Horse