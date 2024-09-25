Girli Shares Brand New Single '2 Year Itch'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Alt-pop sensation girli returns with new single ‘2 Year Itch’ – the lead track from the deluxe edition of her 2024 boundary defying album Matriarchy. Matriarchy: Queen Edition is available on November 8th.

Cementing herself as one of the most creative, unique, and pioneering forces in current day pop music, girli returns with the first single from ‘Queen Edition’, which serves as a deluxe version of the original sophomore album that includes two new tracks.

Inspired by the Marilyn Monroe film ‘7 Year Itch’, ‘2 Year Itch’ is a tribute to relationship commitment and finding the one person who alters the way that you think about long-term relationships. Brimming with introspection, the track feels futuristic as well as nostalgic, with hints of mellow mid-00’s electronic running through it.

girli explains: “I wrote this song about my fear of commitment and how in the past it meant all my relationships kept coming to an end around the 2-year mark. Then I met someone who changed that for me and made my fear of long-term love and commitment disappear. I wanted to reference the Marilyn Monroe film ‘7 Year Itch’, which is about a woman who can’t stay married longer than 7 years, because I related to that in a different way, on a smaller scale.”

Matriarchy: Queen Edition is a bright, evocative, and insightful record that sees the celebrated, multi-faceted artist take the reins with full creative control. From the opening lines of ‘Be With Me’, girli’s commendation to self-love, the tone of every track that follows is masterful. Doused in a distinct electro-pop sheen that gleams alongside girli’s open and honest lyrics, Matriarchy truly cements her place as a cult figure, ambassador for the LGBTQIA+ community and frontrunner of the next gen of alt-pop music.

Key highlights on the album include ‘Crush Me Up’, a vivid exploration of the intoxicating allure of infatuation. Comparing love to a drug, girli positions herself as the very substance, aspiring to be the epitome of a euphoric high in the same way her love interest is to her. ‘Nothing Hurts Like a Girl’ is a gleaming pop diamond forged out of post-breakup despair which celebrates the intensity of queer female love and desire. The album’s title track and anthem of queer power ‘Matriarchy’ is the shining star, leading the way by showcasing girli’s unfiltered expression of emotion in her own bold, compelling and sexy way.

Further insightful moments come with ‘Overthinking’, a musing on mental health and the anxieties of the modern world, the sweetly melodic ‘Made To Break’ which contrasts its bright sonics with more pensive lyrics, while ‘Poser’ and ‘Her Too’ brim with sharp rhythms and cut-throat lyrics that are poised to become big dancefloor moments. Closing with tender acoustic guitars on ‘Happier Her’, Matriarchy feels complete in its truest sense. It’s what any good album should be; authentic, insightful, emotional, unique. For girli, it’s the defining moment of what is proving to be a glorious new era.

Earlier this year girli also recently launched her unique interactive online experience the girliverse, allowing special insights into the world of Matriarchy and some of girli’s favourite music and cultural references. From a library room containing books that girli is currently reading, to pictures of some of her favourite LGBTQIA+ figures adorning the walls, the girliverse offers a truly unique experience for fans to engage with girli like no other.

girli’s passions have always migrated beyond music and she continues to use her platform to ignite conversations around feminism, sexuality, identity, and mental health, opening topics that most have always shied away from. Representation matters more so now than ever, and girli is ready to rewrite the rules.

Milly Toomey (AKA girli) has been on an explorative journey of self-discovery, only to conclude that she can’t be boxed in. Her power is her vulnerability. Her courage is deep-rooted in years of self-reflection, feeling misshapen and not feeling as though she belongs. The North London native will forever use her platform to forge a new femininity, one that is bold and unrestrained.

Catch girli live in North America

3rd December - Boston MA, The Sinclair

4th December - Brooklyn NY, Music Hall of Williamsburg

5th December - Philadelphia PA, Underground Arts

7th December - Chicago IL, Empty Bottle

8th December - St Paul's MN, Turf Club

10th December - Santa Ana CA, Constellation Room

11th December - Los Angeles CA, Echoplex

12th December - San Francisco CA, Independent

14th December - Portland OR, Holocene

15th December - Seattle WA, Crocodile Madame Lou’s

Photo Credit: Sara Vieira

