Girl_irl Releases New Single 'Float'

'Left-pop' artist girl_irl (they/them) is the latest act to pay attention to in the hyper-pop, glitch community of electronica. The Atlanta-bred, Brooklyn-based DJ and producer has dropped a new deconstructed industrial banger titled 'float' across all streaming services.

To coincide with the track's boxing theme, the new single is accompanied by a video game visualiser where girl_irl throws jabs in a boxing ring against the backdrop of the song's sultry rap vocals. Drawing influence from Atlanta's trap scene, 'float' is simply punchy, gritty - and downright nasty.

Fans of SOPHIE, COBRAH, and Shygirl can surely appreciate the bass-booming, glitchy production found in the outer layer of girl_irl's discography. 'float' is the perfect track to play at any club for the underground, but the song itself is just more than just a dance banger.

Watch the visualizer for the new track here: