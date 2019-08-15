Girl Ray Announces New Album GIRL

Girl Ray are excited to announce the forthcoming release of Girl. It marks the second album from the North London band and will be released on November 8 via Moshi Moshi. Recorded at London's Electric Beach Studios with Ash Workman (Christine and the Queens, Metronomy), the album is a delightful, sun-kissed tribute to their love of pop and R&B.

The three-piece, comprising Poppy Hankin, Iris McConnell and Sophie Moss, have shared a taster of the new record with "Show Me More." They note the song is about"crushing really hard but having to play the long game and wait it out because your boo is playing savage games. It's your classic pop banger. Steamy dance floor. Drinks on me."The accompanying video was directed by Crusoe Weston and features the band cycling around the city at dusk. Watch "Show Me More" below!

Stateside the single has already seen love from Stereogum (who said it, "certainly has a sidelong disco thump working for it. But confident intimacy of that first album is still there; it's just taken a slightly different form"), Brooklyn Vegan ("it has a breezy vibe, not a million miles from early Bananarama) and Under The Radar.

It was Ariana Grande's explosion into pop culture that kickstarted a new era for Girl Ray, as well as the realisation that their most-listened-to Spotify playlists contained pure pop music. When Poppy began experimenting with writing songs on a computer using keyboards, a collection of shimmering, foot-tapping, sparkling pop bangers poured out. With this new set of songs, Girl Ray have been brave enough to completely change their sound rather than play it safe, yet still remain unmistakably themselves - it's Girl Ray, but with added synths.

If their debut, Earl Grey, was a hot cup of tea and a cuddle on the sofa, Girl is being in a cab with the windows down on the way to a beach bar for sundowners. It's the excitement of Rihanna's If It's Lovin' That You Want, combined with the eye-rolling, impenetrable sardonic humour of a girl gang. Among the grin-inducing, trepidatious and intensely courageous R&B-style tracks on the album, are also beautifully composed piano ballads steeped in the sadness and unrequited love that made Earl Grey feel like a knowing look from an old friend.

Girl is expertly-crafted pop, created by dedicated artists on a mission to make music for people to really enjoy. Music that doesn't look to confuse or patronise. Music to fall in love to, to dance to. Songs you'd want to send to your friends. They have used the universal, happy medium of pop music to put across joyous, accessible messages of love, friendship and life to the world, like some of the best songwriters before them.

Girl Ray will tour the UK in February with their biggest London headline show to date at Electric Ballroom on February 26, 2020 . Tickets are now on-sale. The band have also been invited to play as special guests of Metronomy on their UK tour this November with a show at the Roundhouse in London on 8th November. Dates are below.

Tour Dates:

November 6 - O2 Guildhall Southampton w/ Metronomy

November 8 - Roundhouse, London w/ Metronomy

November 9 - Manchester Academy w/ Metronomy

November 14 - O2 Academy Bristol w/ Metronomy

November 15 - Rock City Nottingham w/ Metronomy

February 18 - Birmingham, Hare & Hounds

February 19 - Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

February 20 - Glasgow, Stereo

February 21 - Manchester, YES

February 22 - Nottingham, Bodega

February 23 - Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

February 25 - Bristol, The Fleece

February 26 - London, Electric Ballroom

February 27 - Brighton, The Haunt





