Giovannie and the Hired Guns to Release New Album 'Quitter,' Share Title Track

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Giovannie and The Hired Guns have announced their fourth full length album, Quitter, in stores and available across music platforms on March 14th, and present the video for the title track, “Quitter.”

Building on the success of 2022’s Tejano Punk Boyz—which reached #1 on both Alternative and Active Rock radio with the hit single "Ramon Ayala" and earned them the iHeartRadio Award for Best New Rock/Alternative Band—Giovannie and The Hired Guns’ latest LP sees the band fully embracing the free-spirited energy that defined their early days.

Since their inception in 2015, Giovannie and The Hired Guns have made a blockbuster career out of wildly defying expectations. With a visceral sound that merges alt-metal, Red Dirt country, Latin pop, Americana, and much more, the Stephenville, Texas-based five-piece have ascended from playing local honky-tonks to taking the stage at major festivals and arenas across the country, drawing an ardent crowd ranging from cowboys to metalheads to skate punks.

As they continue their colossal rise, Giovannie and The Hired Guns now return with their new album Quitter: a body of work that pushes the boundaries with even more intensity, matching its explosive riffs and unforgettable hooks with the band’s most brutally honest songwriting to date.

Produced by Johnny K (Megadeth, Sevendust, Plain White T’s), Quitter marks the fourth full-length from Giovannie and The Hired Guns (frontman Giovannie Yanez, guitarists Carlos Villa and Jerrod Flusche, bassist/tuba player Alex Trejo, and drummer/pianist Milton Toles) and second LP since signing with Warner Music Nashville through a first-of-its-kind partnership with Warner Music Latina.

Recorded at the famed Sonic Ranch (a residential studio near the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas), Quitter ultimately supplies the kind of catharsis that can only come from exorcising your demons and bravely moving toward a better future. While the band have always brought a powerful emotionality to their lyrics, the album embodies an unfiltered urgency that has much to do with Yanez’s processing a number of life-altering troubles in real-time.

An album rooted in the band’s fearlessly candid storytelling, Quitter takes its title from its most poignant title track—a thundering but undeniably tender expression of longing and self-doubt. ““Quitter” is about being out on tour all the time and never getting to be at home, and also feeling like you don’t deserve the person who’s back at home waiting for you,” says Yanez.

Throughout Quitter, Giovannie and The Hired Guns reveal their rare ability to channel painful self-reflection into songs with all the raw exuberance of a fist-pumping party anthem. On “Quitter,” Yanez closely details the confusion and loneliness of dealing with addiction (“Something’s really wrong with me/And I don’t wanna talk about my history/Just crush ’em up so we can live happily”), but brilliantly twists the mood at the track’s sing-along-ready and strangely carefree chorus (“I’m not a quitter/But I wish I was”).

“Everything kind of clicked for this album after we wrote ‘Quitter,’” Yanez points out. “Jerrod came up with a riff and I just jumped in and started singing those opening lines: ‘Here we go again/Pass me a Xan.’ It was exactly what I was going through at the time, but I didn’t even mean for it to come out.”

Giovannie and The Hired Guns - 2025 North American Tour Dates

January 31 | Hayes, KS | Fox Theatre

February 01 | Manhattan, KS | The Hat

February 22 | Terrell, TX | Silver Saloon

March 7 | Corpus Christi, TX | Brewster Street Ice House

March 14 | Tulsa, OK | Cain’s Ballroom

March 15 | Fort Smith, AR | Majestic

March 18 | Columbia, MO | The Blue Note

March 19 | St Louis, MO | Off Broadway

March 20 | Des Moines, IA | Wooly’s

March 21 | Chicago, IL | Chop Shop & 1st Ward

March 22 | Milwaukee, WI | The Rave

March 25 | Minneapolis, MN | Fine Line

March 27 | Omaha, NE | The Waiting Room

March 28 | Iowa City, IA | Wildwood Smokehouse

March 29 | Lawrence, KS | The Bottleneck

March 30 | Wichita, KS | WAVE

April 4 | Cottonwood, AL | Breakout at Big Creek

April 5 | New Orleans, LA | Hogs for the Cause

April 12 | Gonzales, TX | Cattle Country Festival

April 17 | Starkville, MS | Rick's

April 18 | Huntsville, AL | Furniture Factory

April 19 | McCaysville, GA | Tooneys

April 20 | Atlanta, GA | Terminal West

April 22 | Greenville, SC | Radio Room

April 24 | Charleston, SC | Music Farm

April 25 | Winston Salem, NC | Ramkat

April 26 | Richmond, VA | The Broadberry

April 27 | Washington DC | Union Stage

April 29 | Brooklyn, NY | Brooklyn Made

May 1 | Cleveland, OH | Mahall’s

May 2 | Flint, MI | Machine Shop

May 3 | Grand Rapids, MI | The Stache

May 4 | Indianapolis, IN | HiFi Annex

July 26 | White Deer, TX | White Deer Rodeo

August 03 | Sturgis, SD | Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2025

Comments