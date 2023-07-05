Gilbert Gauci Releases Latest Single 'Broken Me'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Jul. 05, 2023

Gilbert Gauci Releases Latest Single 'Broken Me'

Up and coming pop artist Gilbert Gauci returns with his first new single of 2023, ‘Broken Me’. ‘Broken Me’ is Gilbert’s first release of 2023, and it's guaranteed to be the earworm that you won't be able to shake for days.

This emotionally charged anthem starts with a message of empowerment, encouraging listeners to shut out the haters and embrace their scars. Gilbert's raw and powerful delivery in the chorus is relatable and sends a message that everyone needs to hear.

But what really sets Gilbert apart from other artists is his ability to connect with his listeners on a personal level. With only a few releases under his belt, Gilbert has already made a name for himself with his introspective and emotionally charged lyrics. "Broken Me" is no exception, as Gilbert digs deep into his own struggles and triumphs to create a song that is both moving and inspiring.

Gilbert adds that "Broken Me" is a reminder that it's okay to accept our insecurities and not to succumb to people's judgments. While he believes in taking genuine advice, he stresses that we shouldn't change who we are just to please others, and we should be discerning when someone may be projecting their own insecurities and fears onto us.

Written by Gilbert Gauci and Eliot DeLay, with production by Matteo Depares, "Broken Me" is a must-add to your playlist if you need a boost of motivation and inspiration. So, what are you waiting for? Listen to "Broken Me" now below and let Gilbert's powerful message uplift and inspire you!

You can listen to "Broken Me" here:



