Gia Woods Shares New Single 'Lesbionic'

Persian Pop Princess Gia Woods releases her Pride Month single, "Lesbionic," a technicolor blend of flirtation and pulsing sexuality. The song is the latest from Gia's forthcoming EP, "Heartbreak County, Vol. 2," an energetic affair she created with the help of The Orphanage (Kehlani, Bebe Rexha, Carly Rae Jepsen), Gold Glove and Bham, and includes the preceding single, "Hello."

Fearless and playful, "Lesbionic" turns lust into a luminous soundtrack for the dance floor. Strutting over psychedelic synths and stovetop hi-hats, Gia's words spill out like a tease: "My lips, my body, my hips, so naughty/You stare, you want it, you're there, so watch me." Gia gradually ups the pace before arriving at a diagnosis for irrepressible attraction: "I know you like the way I move my hips/Wanna taste me on your fingertips/It's not iconic - it's lesbionic."

"Lesbionic" is just the latest example of Gia's knack for merging sultry style with sensuality for engrossing bops. She previously flaunted her skills on "Hello," the first single from "Heartbreak County, Vol. 2." For the track, Gia burrows into the soul of heartbreak as she explores the chaos that accompanies broken romance. "'Hello' captures the initial feelings I felt at the beginning of my breakup, a mixture of sad and angry," Gia said of the single, which made her one of the first artists signed to TikTok's exclusive SoundOn+ platform.

Fans can expect to find more of Gia's magnetic reflections on "Heartbreak County, Vol. 2." Coated in synthy electro-pop, sensuality and unsparing introspection, the EP is as infectious as it is cathartic. It's a sequel to Gia's sophomore "Heartbreak County, Vol. 1," a 4-track project that sees each song tackle one of city's vices: fame, sex, God, or addiction. To most closely capture the EP's essence, each song was also imagined, written, recorded, and perfected in the City of Angels.

As Gia Woods' reach has grown, so has her commitment advocacy. Over the years, Gia has emerged as a potent voice in the LGBTQ+ community. In her traditional Persian household in Los Angeles, Gia's parents saw music as a fleeting hobby rather than a promising career. Gia therefore grew up a loner, picking up guitar and violin on her own and listening to everything from Green Day and Björk to Radiohead and Madonna.

It was in high school when Gia wrote what would be her first single, "Only A Girl," perhaps the most emotional song she's ever penned. Released in 2016, the breathy pop track was also her bold, coming out anthem - to her parents, friends and everyone who didn't know that part of her before. Since its release, the impact of "Only A Girl" has continued to grow - it's since reached over 11 million views on YouTube and Gia gained nearly 100,000 subscribers.

Listen to the new single here: