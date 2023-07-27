Gia Woods Shares New Disco Track 'Elevation'

Persian-American pop artist Gia Woods shares her new single "Elevation" from her forthcoming EP "Your Engine" due October 25th.

“Elevation” is a soaring dance track. Flirtatious and fun, the track mixes electronic sounds with a heavy pop influence, creating a modern single that could feel right at home on Britney Spears’ Blackout. “Elevation”’s addictive hook is paired with bouncy percussion and Gia’s sultry falsetto to sonically mimic the euphoric feeling of a new beginning.

"'Elevation' has two angles for me," Gia says of the song. "They result in the same feeling I think everyone has experienced at least one of them. Whether it’s when you have a new connection with someone or you experience something for the first time that excites you. Sometimes we get obsessed with a person, place, or thing...it could be a moment or a life-long feeling but we all have those moments that elevate us."

"Elevation" follows Gia's audacious personal anthem “Gia Would”. Equal parts playful and powerful “Gia Would” explores Gia's dark side, contrasting tongue-in-cheek word play with a darkly sensuous electronic beat, to create a hypnotizing club track.

"Gia Would" is a sleek, sultry dance track, bursting with pulsing percussion, slithering synths, and flamboyant attitude. The track throbs with a compelling, feminine energy as Gia unapologetically owns her artistic identity as a queer pop star of color. Instrumentals from the Persian setar add an enticing flash of Gia’s own cultural flavor, perfectly meshing with the song's electronic tinged pop core.

“Gia Would” creates a personal mythology for the rising artist, establishing that Gia is sexy, powerful, and not to be fed with. As the track drops into the mesmerizing outro Gia sings “I don’t chase let ‘em follow / nothing that I couldn't swallow / blow you kisses / I bet you wish you could do / what Gia would”.

In 2022 Gia Woods released her EP Heartbreak County Vol.2, a strobe-lit electropop sonic collection that dishes out more grit than glitz, exploring a “deeper, more raw side” of Gia's artistry, led by the smash single "Lesbionic".

With the EP's opening track 'Hello,' Gia became one of the first artists to release on TikTok's exclusive SoundOn+ platform and Heartbreak County, Vol. 2 was released on Elle Records, one of the first labels partnering with TikTok.

As Gia Woods’ reach has grown, so has her commitment to advocacy. Over the years, Gia has emerged as a potent voice in the LGBTQ+ community. In her traditional Persian household in Los Angeles, Gia's parents saw music as a fleeting hobby rather than a promising career.

Gia therefore grew up a loner, picking up guitar and violin on her own and listening to everything from Green Day and Björk to Radiohead and Madonna. It was in high school when Gia wrote what would be her first single, “Only A Girl,” perhaps the most emotional song she’s ever penned.

Released in 2016, the breathy pop track was also her bold, coming out anthem - to her parents, friends and everyone who didn’t know that part of her before. Since its release, the impact of “Only A Girl” has continued to grow - it’s since reached over 11 million views on YouTube and Gia gained nearly 100,000 subscribers.

Photo Credit: Brian Ziff