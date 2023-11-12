Ghoulish Teams Up With Irish Poet On 'Comedown Chorus' Ft Natalya O'Flaherty

Manchester rising star Ghoulish, has shared the new single, “Comedown Chorus” ft Irish poet Natalya O'Flaherty. Blending elements of progressive house, trance and bass with spoken word, the enigmatic “Comedown Chorus” is the first offering from his forthcoming four track EP, Weekends Goodwill, out 1 December 2023 on Skream's IFEEL Label, deep in peak clubbing season.

In his own words,

“This track was inspired massively by Deadmau5's “Move For Me” (Instrumental mix). I stumbled across it during a bit of a progressive house/trance phase and just adored how the chords progressed and thought, something like this would be mega cool over some garage drums and a fat reese. So that's what I did… I really wanted a spoken word artist - Irish as I think the accent is absolutely beautiful and as half of my family are Irish. I stumbled across this incredible poem performed by Natalya on the Late Late Show on RTE and I was so captivated by it, I just had to use it, and oh my god, it makes the track! Thank you to Natalya and her team!”

Ghoulish rose up the ranks with smash track “Overgassed” and a string of self-released bangers before dropping on Steppers Club, 1 Forty and Seth Troxler's Slacker 85 labels, with standout track “Forever Ugly”.

Championed by dance music titan Skream, Ghoulish's unofficial remix of Skream's ‘The Attention Deficit Track' was premiered by BBC Radio 1, and was teased out at The Warehouse Project where Skream played 12 of the young producer's tracks back to back to raucous response. This is the first time Skream has released another artist on IFEEL. And having supported Ghoulish from the start, signing him to the imprint was a no-brainer.

2023 has seen Ghoulish dedicate time to further hone his craft, busy in the studio working on the Weekends Goodwill EP and taking the reigns of writing, mixing and mastering himself, all alongside his video game design day job. Keen to collaborate with and with an ear for promising talent, the accomplished producer has also been working on tracks with Smokey Bubblin', Jayden Thompson and rising star Bklava.

Finding fans in UKF, Warehouse Project, BBC Radio 1 and more, his track ‘Hold Tight' was shortlisted as one of Mixmag's best tracks of the year in 2022. Having also garnered widespread support from club giants Seth Troxler, Dusky, Holy Goof, Jaguar, I. Jordan, DJ Q and Girl's Don't Sync to name a few, Ghoulish is undeniably carving his name out as one of dance music's future greats.

“Comedown Chorus” is out now - https://orcd.co/comedownchorus

Ghoulish 2023 Club Dates

11th Nov - Vaults, Cardiff

25th Nov - Kasbah, Coventry

25th Nov - Soup, Manchester

1st Dec - XOYO, London

2nd Dec - O2 Leicester, Leicester

31st Dec - Warehouse Project, Manchester

Photo Credit: Sam Cor