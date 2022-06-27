Ghost Funk Orchestra Announces 'Night Walker / Death Waltz' Album

Ghost Funk Orchestra's Night Walker / Death Waltz album drops on August 12th via Colemine / Karma Chief Records.

Back in 2016, producer Seth Applebaum released two EPs that marked the inauguration of the band Ghost Funk Orchestra.

"Night Walker" and "Death Waltz" were conceived as one-man-band, reel-to-reel tape recorded experiments that would bring together elements of all the sounds that Seth most adored at the time: tape-saturated drums, gratuitous spring reverb, surfy guitar, Latin-style percussion, odd time signatures, and Spanish-language female vocals.

Initially released only in the digital domain and on a short run of cassette tapes, these two EPs that defined the early era of GFO are now finally available together on a single LP via Colemine Records.

The tracks have been lovingly remastered by Doug Krebs. We invite you to take a dive into the humble beginnings of a project that has continued to grow, shape shift, and accrue new and exciting sounds for its sonic palette.

Watch the album announcement here: