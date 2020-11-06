Gerry Read Releases New Single 'Sunshine Kissing'

Like all things Gerry Read, ‘Sunshine Kissing’ is a track imbued with a sense of playfulness.

Today, London-based DJ/Producer Gerry Read has announced the release of his new single 'Sunshine Kissing' out via Ministry of Sound. A cut of disco-infused, off-kilter house, the single follows previous 2020 release 'Sh*t Can't Make Anything' - a buoyant track that reintroduced Gerry back into the fold.

Like all things Gerry Read, 'Sunshine Kissing' is a track imbued with a sense of playfulness - chiming highlife guitars strut through the track, giving way to sampled vocals and a triumphant horn break. Underneath this joyous atmosphere, there is a huge sense of detail: samples are painstakingly layered upon another, recalling the approach of acclaimed artists such as The Avalanches and DJ Shadow.

On the track, Gerry says, "I made 'Sunshine Kissing' in August in the steaming heat of springtime May/June 2019. I remember thinking to myself after I'd chucked a slamming beat underneath the sample 'woah - I could really get my snog on to this track in this heat' and funnily enough, the sample was saying 'Sunshine Kissing'."

He continues - "Also, go and check that whole album where the sample is 21st century - ahead of our time. So whether you're kissing girlfriend, boyfriend, hand, stepdad - I hope you enjoy this track!"

'Sunshine Kissing' visualiser designed by Pablo Melchor

The visualiser, designed by Pablo Melchor, is in the style of a bootleg VHS brought into the 21st century, drawing on the vapourware aesthetic with surreal - nostalgic elements. Pablo describes the making of it - "I modelled the character and props in VR using tools such as Medium by Adobe as it gives me unprecedented freedom, spontaneity and creative flow. It made it easier for me to bring my illustrative style and skills in the video. For the character's dance moves I used motion-capture data - I really like to have cartoony or even glitchy characters with a touch of hyper-real feel."

'Sunshine Kissing' is the second release for Gerry Read in 2020, following his return with 'Sh*t Can't Make Anything', a song that found Gerry letting go of past pressures and seeking communal ecstasy on the dancefloor.

Gerry Read began releasing scuffed, off-balance house tracks in 2010, long before "outside house" and "lo-fi house" became industry buzzwords. Following numerous singles, he made his full-length debut with 2012's Jummy was received to critical acclaim worldwide which is said to have influenced artists such as Ross From Friends & Anthony Naples. Following Jummy were an even stronger slew of underground 12-inch singles being played by anyone from Roy Davis Jr, Loco Dice to Laurent Garnier and Basement Jaxx.

September 2016 saw the release of Gerry's highly acclaimed second album Chubby Cheeks. This was featured on BBC 6 Music on its own album special episode with Gilles Peterson. Gerry has been touring since 2011 with notable headline live sets including Arma17(Moscow), Fabric (London), Panorama Bar (Berlin). Notable remixes include Metronomy, Hot Chip, Nosaj Thing and Eric Copeland. He has released on Clone, Delsin, Aus Music, Timetable and Accidental Jr, with his last record in May 2019 'It'll All Be Over' on DJ Koze's Pampa Records. The momentum of this record has ultimately led to Gerry signing his first major deal at the end of 2019 to Ministry Of Sound + Three Six Zero (US) via Sony Music Group.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You