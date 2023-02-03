Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
German Platinum Producer Shuko Shares 'Dreaming Hills' LP

The 10-track album is heavily influenced by the sounds of California jazz, R&B and rap.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Multi-platinum, Grammy nominated music producer and songwriter Shuko shares his latest LP, Dreaming Hills, out via Nettwerk. The 10-track album is heavily influenced by the sounds of California jazz, R&B and rap. As Shuko puts it: "Hip-hop meets jazz and 90s nostalgia with a modern twist."

"Many of these early demos," adds Shuko on the creation of Dreaming Hills, "were crafted while working heavily to send tracks over to Anderson .Paak and Kanye West. I decided to use some of the samples that didn't get placed to embark on a journey to produce a whole album."

One look at the German producer's discography reveals an artist with serious longevity in a multitude of genres. He's produced on mega-hits with .Paak ("JEWELZ") and Zara Larsson ("Lush Life") and but has also worked with underground rap legends like Papoose ("Be So Cold") and just last year, teenage abstract rapper redveil ("morphine").

With Dreaming Hills, Shuko steps firmly into the spotlight, not just as a producer and songwriter, but as a curator. The German artist displays a knack for mixing and matching rappers and singers over his production in a project that's sure to attract a robust variety of fans.

Listen to the new album here:



