Georgian Shares Debut Single 'Big Lips in Leather'

Manchester based Georgian has introduced her psychedelic western sound with debut single and sensual lust letter ‘Big Lips in Leather’.

Formed and fronted by Georgia McKiernan and completed by her band (Harry George, Charlie Rogers, James Poole and Josh Gunton), Georgian’s vivid lyrics are accompanied by a modern yet nostalgic sound that is doused in psychedelia with nods to both western and 1960s rock.

Debut single ‘Big Lips in Leather’ is a spellbinding and intimate glimpse into the early stages of affection. Balancing vulnerability, longing and playfulness, the honeyed vocals and haunting layered melody create an atmospheric and bold song, which was produced and recorded in Amsterdam by Arno Stols (Magenta Studios). Georgia says;



"Big Lips in Leather is basically about fancying the pants off of someone. It’s a song that is vulnerable, playful and soulful all at the same time and the warm tone juxtaposes the lyrical imagery of cold winters to create a moody and haunting atmosphere.”



Georgian has been performing live shows around the UK over the last year, including a recent festival performance at Dot to Dot and a sold-out headline show at YES Manchester. Upcoming live dates include a set at Manchester Psych Fest, with further shows set to be announced soon.

