George O'Hanlon Releases New Single 'How Are You Feeling?'

One of the UK's most exciting new talents, George O'Hanlon is back in 2022 with his brand new single "How Are You Feeling?" out now via Harvest Records.

This is the first single from George to feature his full touring band. The track finds its identity channelling his rockier influences such as Radiohead, Springsteen, Nirvana and Slowdive. Featuring frenetic guitar work and an anthemic chorus, this song is destined to be shouted back at him by crowds around the globe.

Underneath all the rock components, George's skills as an insightful songwriter still shine through. "The song is about how you find your path as a person, especially during your late teens early 20's, and the ups-and-downs that come with that," he explains. "To me it's a really positive song about people finding their way."

George released his debut EP, The Storm, in 2021 and announced himself as a burgeoning talent on the UK music scene. He's already won fans at radio, picking up early support from the likes of Abi McCarthy at BBC Introducing and Jack Saunders at Radio 1.

Inspired by the likes of Bob Dylan, Jeff Buckley and Thom Yorke, O'Hanlon's song writing is both literary and deeply personal, incorporating his own life experiences into his work while framing them from different perspectives.

Over the last few years O'Hanlon has been refining his playing and songwriting and is now ready to share his music with the world. Following a few early gigs in the college circuit, George expanded out into a series of shows at grassroots venues, adding additional players to his live show and honing his live performance.

Last September George embarked on his first UK tour of small venues around the country with his band. "We spent hours with four of us crammed in a car with all our gear," George remembers of the tour. "The tough bits are service stations at 3 in in the morning and things like that but playing the shows made it all worth it."

In 2022 he's set to perform his debut US show, having been invited to perform at Austin's renowned South by Southwest Festival.

Listen to the new single here: