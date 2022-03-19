George Mensah and Sammy Porter Join Forces with 'No Good For Me'

Releasing ahead of their forth-coming sold out LoveJuice show at Studio 338 in London, George Mesnah and Sammy Porter join forces for new single No Good For Me back on LoveJucie Records. This is not the first time the pair have teamed up. The brand new collaborative effort also follows their cult classics Realise and Ain't Nobody Else on the imprint, with the latter receiving a grooving remix from Secondcity last year. Buy or stream "No Good For Me" here.

It also follows the duo's respective soaring solo projects, including LoveJuice founder's George Mensah dropping Sweet Dreams on Nervous, receiving a great reaction from BBC R1's Pete Tong and Charlie Tee as well as Majestic, DJ SKT, Leftwing : Kody and TCTS on Kiss FM.

As LoveJuice's main resident and label manager, Sammy Porter returns home after a successful outing on Sonny Fodera's Solotoko with Go, adding to the impressive 75M streams to his name.

The pair have already been destroying dance floors with No Good For Me, whilst racking in further support already from Martin Ikin, CID, Joshwa, Gorgon City, James Hype and more. A true LoveJuice special, the guys provide the perfect ingredients for a club ready anthem:

"This track came together really organically. We instinctively wanted to create a record that would resonate with the clubs, which is where we spend most of our lives, whilst delivering a joint that would force listeners to hit the replay button." - GEORGE MENSAH

"Getting back to the studio with George was sick, we literally just spent the last 3 months together building a full music studio above our new LoveJuice office space so it was only right we got in there first to get some sessions in. I'm excited to see where this one can go!" - SAMMY PORTER

Making for a chunky, raw, high-energy record, whilst possessing a hypnotic and alluring vocal, Sammy Porter and George Mensah deliver 2022's future anthem with mass appeal.

Sammy Porter, George Mensah - No Good For Me is out now via LoveJuice Records.

About LoveJuice:

Launched back in 2007 by George Mensah, LoveJuice has risen into an in demand, global event brand and label with their concept to bring like-minded individuals together, who desire to party in the hottest spaces whilst sharing a love for dance music. The previous sold out shows include events at E1 and Electric Brixton whilst they've had the likes of Secondcity, Martin Ikin, Joshwa, Camden Cox, Saffron Stone, Max Chapman and more release on the label. This year will also see them host stages at Sundown and Dream Valley festival following their sold-out show at Studio 338 on 19th March in London.

