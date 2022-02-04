George Birge Announces Solo Self-Titled Debut EP

RECORDS Nashville artist and TikTok sensation George Birge has set a release date for his highly anticipated self-titled debut EP on February 18th, and is now available for pre-save here.

The new project will feature 5 tracks, 4 of which George co-wrote, including the singer/songwriter's viral hit "Beer Beer, Truck Truck," and current single "Mind On You." Among the new tracks is "Whiskey Side," a song which labelmate and Platinum artist Matt Stell also had a hand in writing.

"If I'm being honest, I've dreamed about making this project my whole life," says George. "Getting the opportunity to make the exact record I want to make, with the exact people I wanted to make it with, feels unbelievable. This project is me; I can't wait to share it with the world."

Current single "Mind On You" almost wasn't recorded by George. Co-written by George along with Jaron Boyer, Michael Tyler and Colt Ford and produced by Ash Bowers, the song was originally on hold by Jason Aldean, but after "Beer Beer, Truck Truck" exploded on TikTok and George was offered a deal with RECORDS Nashville, he decided to release it himself.

His debut smash hit, "Beer Beer, Truck Truck," quickly went viral not long after joining TikTok, where he now has nearly 200K followers, and has accumulated over 11.5 million WW audio + video streams to date.

George's star is on the rise, having recently been featured in NPR All Things Considered, People.com, American Songwriter, Billboard's "Makin' Tracks", Country Aircheck's "Off The Record," Taste Of Country, The Bobby Bones Show, and named one of Nashville Lifestyles' "Artists You Need To Know." An established songwriter in Nashville, George has also had outside cuts with Clay Walker, Colt Ford and Sam Grow.