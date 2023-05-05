Genre-Blurring Artist Teddy Swims Drops Single 'What More Can I Say'

Swims will now hit the road again with a string of international dates beginning on July 6 in Leeds, UK.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin'' Photo 2 Exclusive: Hear Rachel Burns' Bring on Her 'Broadway Blues' Sound For 'Mansplainin''
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 3 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now
Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love Photo 4 Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love & Self Discovery

Album Review: Katie Boeck's CALICO, Haunts, Lifts & Carries Listeners On A Journey Of Love & Self Discovery

Atlanta, GA singer-songwriter Teddy Swims returns with the emotional new single "What More Can I Say." Listen via Warner Records, and watch the official music video. A soulful throwback to old-school R&B, the touching track is infused with gospel elements and bluesy guitar - all of which highlight the powerhouse's incomparable vocals. It follows the recent hit collaboration "FACE MYSELF" with Elley Duhé.

"Drunken rage came stormin' in, 5am you woke me up again," Swims sings over a wicked bass line. "'Cause the double's on ice and your friend Diane, got you all up in your head again about a picture on my phone of a girl I used to know." Relationship woes color the rest of the track as the genre-blurring hitmaker pleads his case: "If I'm a record then I'm broke, you don't like my song no more - all I need to know is: what more can I say?"

The bold soul anthem arrives on the heels of Sleep is Exhausting, the prolific artist's acclaimed 2022 EP. That release followed a typically busy 2022 for Swims that included dropping a viral cover of Journey's classic "Don't Stop Believin'" that was reposted by celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Timbaland. He also performed the song on America's Got Talent with season 14 winner Kodi Lee and Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon.

Other 2022 highlights include lending his powerful pipes to ILLENIUM's "All That Really Matters," Meghan Trainor's "Bad For Me," and MK & Burns' "Better." Riding that momentum to the very end of the year, Swims set out on a headlining tour, concluding with a momentous homecoming at the Georgia Theatre in Athens, GA, on November 18, and the Hargray Capitol Theatre in Macon, GA, on November 19 and 20.

Swims will now hit the road again with a string of international dates beginning on July 6 in Leeds, UK. He then stops in Ireland, the Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. With several dates already sold out, it's destined to be another successful live run. Buy tickets HERE. No doubt, "What More Can I Say," with its soulful pop sensibilities, will soon become a live favorite.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Aaron Marsh



RELATED STORIES - Music

Nastiya Kai to Release New Single Liar This Month Photo
Nastiya Kai to Release New Single 'Liar' This Month

Pop songstress Nastiya Kai is back with her latest offering, 'Liar,' a much-anticipated third single set for release on May 12th.

Robin S to Release New Single What About U Kicking Off Show Me Love 30th Anniversary Photo
Robin S to Release New Single 'What About U' Kicking Off Show Me Love 30th Anniversary

'What About U' is the newest single from House-Dance singer Robin S best known for her classic hit Show Me Love. The song gives a depiction of music being the driving force for love, and positive energy in your life.

Iceland Airwaves Adds Bombay Bicycle Club, Ghostly Kisses, Andy Shauf, And More To 2023 Li Photo
Iceland Airwaves Adds Bombay Bicycle Club, Ghostly Kisses, Andy Shauf, And More To 2023 Lineup

Following their first announcement for 2023, Iceland Airwaves have shared a whole host of new names who will be heading to Reykjavík's iconic downtown home for the beloved tastemaker festival this year.

The Ries Brothers Release Strange Times Photo
The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'

The Ries Brothers will launch their Rock and Soul Summer Tour on June 1 and the series of dates will run through mid-July making stops in major markets nationwide including: Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Atlanta, New York, Washington D.C. and many more. The full routing can be found here, and tickets are on-sale now! 


From This Author - Michael Major

Tom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality SeriesTom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality Series
Video: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBSJaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS
The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'

Videos

Video: Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video Video: Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET