Genre-Blurring Artist Teddy Swims Drops Single 'What More Can I Say'

Atlanta, GA singer-songwriter Teddy Swims returns with the emotional new single "What More Can I Say." Listen via Warner Records, and watch the official music video. A soulful throwback to old-school R&B, the touching track is infused with gospel elements and bluesy guitar - all of which highlight the powerhouse's incomparable vocals. It follows the recent hit collaboration "FACE MYSELF" with Elley Duhé.

"Drunken rage came stormin' in, 5am you woke me up again," Swims sings over a wicked bass line. "'Cause the double's on ice and your friend Diane, got you all up in your head again about a picture on my phone of a girl I used to know." Relationship woes color the rest of the track as the genre-blurring hitmaker pleads his case: "If I'm a record then I'm broke, you don't like my song no more - all I need to know is: what more can I say?"

The bold soul anthem arrives on the heels of Sleep is Exhausting, the prolific artist's acclaimed 2022 EP. That release followed a typically busy 2022 for Swims that included dropping a viral cover of Journey's classic "Don't Stop Believin'" that was reposted by celebrities like Jennifer Garner and Timbaland. He also performed the song on America's Got Talent with season 14 winner Kodi Lee and Journey founder and guitarist Neal Schon.

Other 2022 highlights include lending his powerful pipes to ILLENIUM's "All That Really Matters," Meghan Trainor's "Bad For Me," and MK & Burns' "Better." Riding that momentum to the very end of the year, Swims set out on a headlining tour, concluding with a momentous homecoming at the Georgia Theatre in Athens, GA, on November 18, and the Hargray Capitol Theatre in Macon, GA, on November 19 and 20.

Swims will now hit the road again with a string of international dates beginning on July 6 in Leeds, UK. He then stops in Ireland, the Netherlands, Philippines, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. With several dates already sold out, it's destined to be another successful live run. Buy tickets HERE. No doubt, "What More Can I Say," with its soulful pop sensibilities, will soon become a live favorite.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Aaron Marsh