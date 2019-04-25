Gazel Releases New Single 'You're Not Funny'

British/Turkish songwriter and producer Gazel has released her new single, 'You're Not Funny', the latest track to be taken from her upcoming debut album Gazel's Book Of Souls, out October 4th.

Listen to the song below!



'You're Not Funny' features spoken word passages which build into sweeping melodic crescendos, before hauntingly ethereal choruses ascend amid driving beats and spacious harmonies. The track is one of the key songs on her remarkable debut album; a feat of magical story-telling which introduces Gazel as a gifted artist to place alongside the likes of Bat For Lashes, Björk and Kate Bush.



That album, Gazel's Book Of Souls, follows the esoteric story of Gazel, who seeks to find the cause of a mysterious fire which destroyed her village, and in the process encounters a variety of 'souls' who dwell in our collective unconscious, each of which is represented by a different track on the album. Influenced by mystical philosophy and the folk music of her Middle-Eastern roots, the album is an eclectic and captivating blend of subtle electronica, folk and pop.



Regarding the new single, Gazel explains, "'You're Not Funny' is a conversation between Gazel and a charlatan spiritual teacher who lives in the collective unconscious: Ser Seng, Master of Disguises. One of the six Souls of the subconscious, he's the spirit of the dramatic mask who influences our identity, personality and the role we play in the world during a particular lifetime."



Gazel has previously performed sold-out shows at venues including the Borderline, The Waiting Room, Birthdays and St Pancras Old Church. She plays Hackney's Paper Dress Vintage next week along with a slot at Liverpool Sound City, with more shows to be announced soon.





