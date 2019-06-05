Gary Clark Jr. To Open For The Rolling Stones at Gillette Stadium

Gary Clark Jr. has been tapped by The Rolling Stones to join the North American "No Filter" tour as a guest artist on July 7th at Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA. The Stones are excited to announce this date with Clark who has previously opened and shared the stage with them on numerous occasions. For tickets and information please visit www.rollingstones.com.

Gary Clark Jr. is currently on tour in support of his third full-length Warner Records studio album,This Land. In a relatively short span of time, Grammy Award-winning Gary Clark Jr. has made an indelible mark for himself in the music world. He has been called "the chosen one" by Rolling Stone Magazine, and "the future of music" by President Barack Obama. Rarely has an artist alchemized the sounds of the great African-American music forms; blues, soul, jazz, hip-hop and rock-and-roll, into one genre-defying statement of unique power, craft and social significance. The songs on This Land offer a rich window into the afro-cosmic musical soul of Gary Clark Jr., with themes that reflect introspective intimacy and unapologetic cultural consciousness. The sonic canvas of his rhythms, beats, melodies and ever-present guitar virtuosity on this album This Land, are his most ambitious and important work to date. As Clark puts it simply, "it's all just soul music."

The Rolling Stones will make stops in 15 cities across the U.S. and Canada. The tour follows last year's NO FILTER dates that have taken Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood back out on the road amassing rave reviews as they played to sold out stadiums throughout the UK and Europe.

THE ROLLING STONES - NO FILTER TOUR OF NORTH AMERICA & CANADA 2019

sponsored by - Alliance for Lifetime Income:

July 7 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium (Gary Clark Jr. Opening)

Click here for ticket information.

Clark will then begin the second leg of his domestic headline tour. Tickets for are on-sale now. Every ticket purchased includes a standard CD or digital copy of THIS LAND. Click here for ticket information.

Gary Clark Jr. welcomes you to THIS LAND:

July 19 Honolulu, HI The Republik

July 20 Honolulu, HI The Republik

July 21 Kahului, HI Castle Theater, Maui Arts & Cultural Center

July 25-28 Niigata, JAP Fuji Rock 2019/Naeba Ski Resort

Aug 06 Indianapolis, IN Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn, White River State Park

Aug 08 Council Bluffs, IA Harrah's Council Bluffs - Stir Cove

Aug 09 Minneapolis, MN Surly Brewing Festival Field

Aug 11 Lexington, KY Railbird Festival

Aug 12 St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox Theatre

Aug 13 Kansas City, MO Cross Roads KC

Aug 19 Ashville, NC Highland Brewing CO.

Aug 20 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 22 Arlington, VA Oak Ridge Farm

Aug 23 Richmond, VA The National

Aug 24 Brooklyn, NY Afropunk

Aug 25 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sep 04 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater

Sep 05 Vail, CO Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

Sep 06 Salt Lake City, UT Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

Sep 08 Bonner, MT Kettlehouse Amphitheater

Sep 10 Vancouver, BC, CAN PNE Forum

Sep 11 Woodinville, WA Chateau Ste Michelle Winery

Sep 13 Troutdale, OR Edgefield

Sep 14 Bend, OR Les Schwab Amphitheater

Sep 15 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

Sep 17 Aspen, CO Belly Up Aspen

Sep 24 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre

Sep 27 Santa Barbara County Bowl

Sep 29 Hollywood, CA Hollywood Bowl





Related Articles View More Music Stories