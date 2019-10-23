Garth Brooks Inducts Steve Wariner into Musicians Hall of Fame

Longtime friend and collaborator, Garth Brooks, inducted singer/songwriter/storyteller and multi-instrumentalist, Steve Wariner, into the Musicians Hall of Fame at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tenn Tuesday night after they performed their multi-platinum No. 1 hit "Long Neck Bottle," which Wariner co-wrote.



Wariner wowed the crowds with two instrumental performances that he wrote, including "Nashville Gent," and "Four Bus Breakdown," which he crafted for the show. Wariner also sang the ACM and CMA-winning smash "Holes In The Floor Heaven."



"What an incredible night! Going into the Musicians Hall of Fame brings me full circle. I came to Nashville in '73. So many people to thank! I'm still reeling! I can't even describe what this means being inducted. I'm so proud my family was there to share this moment," Steve Wariner said.



During Garth Brooks remarks on stage, he lauded, "Not only is he talented, but he's a fantastic artist. We're all lucky that he chose music. This is truly one of the most talented people and at the same time, one of the greatest human beings to be around."



Wariner, a four-time Grammy® winner, joined 2019 Musicians Hall of Fame newly inducted members Don Everly, Alabama (Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry, Randy Owen), Felix Cavaliere, The Surfaris (Bob Berryhill, Pat Connolly*, Jim Fuller*, Ron Wilson*), The Original Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section (David Briggs, Jerry Carrigan*, Norbert Putnam, Terry Thompson, Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery, Joe South*, Reggie Young*), The Players (Eddie Bayers, Paul Franklin, John Hobbs, Brent Mason, Michael Rhodes), The Muscle Shoals Horn Section (Aaron Brown, Harrison Calloway, Ronnie Eades, Charlie Rhodes, Harvey Thompson), Owen Bradley*, Billy Sherrill and Bob Taylor.



Recently, Gretsch Guitars celebrated the incredible talents of the revered musician with the newly released G6120T-SW Steve Wariner Signature Nashville® Gentleman model.

Photo Credit: Derrek Kupish / dkupish productions





Related Articles View More Music Stories