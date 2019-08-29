Galantis & Yellow Claw Drop 'We Can Get High' Remixes

Internationally-acclaimed, GRAMMY-nominated duo Galantis have dropped a collection of remixes for their collaborative single with Yellow Claw, "We Can Get High." The package, available now via Big Beat Records, features reimagined mixes by Snavs, RetroVision & more.

The past year has seen a steady stream of tracks from Galantis, including "Bones" featuring OneRepublic, "Spaceship" featuring Uffie and "Satisfied" featuring MAX. Recent collaborations have also included "I Found U" with Passion Pit and "Roots" with Valerie Broussard. The duo is set to continue their extensive touring schedule through the fall, including two back-to-back SOLD OUT headline shows at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium in October.

GALANTIS & YELLOW CLAW - WE CAN GET HIGH (REMIXES)

1. We Can Get High (RetroVision Remix)

2. We Can Get High (Snavs Remix)

3. We Can Get High (Loris Cimino Remix)

4. We Can Get High (GATTÜSO Remix)

5. We Can Get High (Gentlemens Club Remix)

6. We Can Get High (GHOSTER Remix)

Setting a new standard for songwriting in dance music, Galantis is a collaborative project between Christian Karlsson (aka Bloodshy, one-third of Miike Snow) and Linus Eklöw (aka Style of Eye). Their debut album Pharmacy reached No. 1 on the Billboard Dance album chart on the strength of RIAA gold certified single "Peanut Butter Jelly" and platinum certified smash "Runaway (U & I)" - the latter of which earned GRAMMY nominations for "Best Dance Recording" and "Best Remixed Recording" - while their 2017 sophomore album The Aviary (featuring platinum certified single "No Money") saw a top 10 debut in 23 countries. The duo have received over 3 billion cumulative worldwide streams, and over 1 billion video views to date.

The story of Galantis started back in 2009. Working as Bloodshy, Karlsson's songwriting collaborations included Madonna, Kylie Minogue, Katy Perry and Britney Spears (whose "Toxic" earned a GRAMMY for "Best Dance Recording"). After reaching out to Eklöw (who produced Icona Pop's hit single "I Love It" as Style of Eye) to remix Miike Snow's "Animal," the two continued to collaborate until ultimately Galantis was born. Following their blockbuster performance debut at 2014's Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, the duo quickly rose become one of dance music's most dynamic and in-demand live performers.

GALANTIS LIVE:

Aug 30 - San Diego, CA - Tramps Like Us (Pechanga Arena)

Aug 31 - Orlando, FL - Frequency Burst 2019 (Central Florida Fairgrounds)

Sept 1 - San Antonio, TX - Cowboys Dance Hall

Sept 5 - New Albany, OH - A&F Challenge

Sept 7 - Miami, FL - LIV Nightclub

Sept 14-15 - Tokyo, Japan - Ultra Japan

Sept 20 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom

Sept 21 - Lansing, MI - Prime Fest

Oct 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium *SOLD OUT*

Oct 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium *SOLD OUT*

Nov 22 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore





